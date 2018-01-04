Reports: Patriots' Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft said to have 'severe' rift

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Power struggle and paranoia — is this really the New England Patriots?

According to ESPN, it appears so.

Citing Boston Sports Media Watch, the New York Daily News is reporting ESPN will publish a report Friday exploring the power struggle between Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft.

In a tweet, Boston Sports Media Watch founder Bruce Allen said the article focuses on "a power struggle among the trio as to who deserves the most credit for the dynasty."

Source: ESPN readying new hit piece on Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and Robert Kraft set to publish tomorrow morning at 8am. The topic will be a power struggle among the trio as to who deserves the most credit for the dynasty. — Bruce Allen (@bruceallen) January 5, 2018

Some have suggested this power struggle caught steam when the decision was made to deal former backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers when many thought he was the heir to the Patriots' throne.

Brady, 40, has said he wants to play until he's 45 and finish his career with the Patriots. The five-time Super Bowl champion didn't appear ready to retire in the near future, and that seemed to pressure the Patrtiots to deal Garoppolo.

But did Brady have anything to do with it?

According to the Daily News, the story will reveal a claim that Brady went to Kraft behind Belichick's back demanding the team trade Garoppolo.

Pro Football Talk also reported late Thursday that ESPN was preparing a story about the Patriots' alleged power struggle, but according to PFT, "A source with knowledge of the ESPN report tells PFT that the ESPN report will not contend that Brady tried to force a trade."

Citing Belichick's history of splitting from older veterans, along with his fondness of Garoppolo, the Daily News said some have speculated Belichick was willing to deal Brady and promote Garoppolo.

Fox Sports had this to say, just before Christmas.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.