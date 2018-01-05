NFL notebook: Jaguars donate 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The owner of the Jaguars will donate 1,000 playoff tickets to refugees from around the world and to Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria who have settled in the Jacksonville area.

The Florida Times-Union reports the team also will provide 1,500 tickets to local military members at a subsidized cost of $20 each for Sunday's game against the Bills.

Owner Shahid Khan said in a statement that “the Jaguars' first playoff appearance in a very long time is an event that should be shared with as many people as possible, across all spectrums, who call Jacksonville their home.”

The Jaguars Foundation enlisted the Lutheran Social Services of Northeast Florida, the First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Latino Leadership Inc. to identify individuals for tickets.

Extra points

Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur is interviewing for the Bears' coaching job. ... The Giants interviewed Patriots defensive coordinator Matt Patricia for their vacant head coaching job. ... Jaguars receiver Marqise Lee practiced for the first time in three weeks, increasing his chances of playing in a wild-card game against the Bills.