Saints-Panthers rivalry becomes a trilogy in the playoffs

NEW ORLEANS — Saints coach Sean Payton takes a small measure of comfort in New Orleans' regular-season sweep of Carolina.

It means the Saints (11-5) play the Panthers (11-5) in the Superdome, where New Orleans hasn't lost a playoff game since 1992 and is 4-0 in the postseason under Payton.

Beyond that, however, the Saints coach asserts that teams evolve over the course of a season as they develop chemistry and adjust to roster or positional changes brought on by injuries.

And on Sunday, there will be a different psychology to performing in the postseason, when losing brings the season to a sudden end.

“Each game's different,” said Payton, whose team took its first NFC South crown since 2011 by virtue of a head-to-head tiebreaker over Carolina.

“From the midpoint of the season, when (Carolina) got on a roll, you can see the confidence grow with that team. And you're also talking about a team that (two years ago) was in the Super Bowl,” Payton said. “The prior two games don't matter.”

Payton pointed out the Panthers not only defeated two of the top teams in the NFL this season — New England and Minnesota — but beat the Patriots on the road.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera, who signed a contract extension Saturday worth a reported $15.5 million over two seasons through 2020, doesn't downplay the significance of those victories.

“I don't think that is overplayed. I think that is a reality. But at the same time, we are playing against a team that has beat us twice,” Rivera said. “We have to figure out what went well and improve on that and what went wrong and correct that.”

When the Saints pounded the Panthers by 21 in Carolina in Week 3, it began an eight-game winning streak that vaulted New Orleans atop of the division for good.

When New Orleans topped Carolina by 10 in the dome in Week 13, it ended a Panthers' four-game winning streak and was one of only two losses in Carolina's past nine games.

All this has led to the first playoff clash between the two teams.

The Panthers have been better when quarterback Cam Newton runs the ball. But Newton, Carolina's leading rusher this season, didn't run much in two losses to New Orleans, gaining 67 yards on nine carries.

That could change with the season on the line. Newton has averaged 12.5 carries for 59.7 yards per game in Carolina's past four games.

“That's my edge,” Newton said. “I'm comfortable running the football. I feel like I help the team when I'm running the football.”

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers finished third in the league against the run, but struggled to stop the Saints.

The Pro Bowl running back tandem of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara helped the Saints rush for 149 and 148 yards in two games against Carolina, the two highest rushing totals allowed by Carolina this season.

“We take pride in being good at stopping the run,” Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis said. “If you look at those two games, we flat out didn't get it done. ... It's uncharacteristic of this defense. This weekend should be a much better showing.”