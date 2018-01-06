Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Oft-maligned QBs Tyrod Taylor, Blake Bortles can alter perceptions in Bills-Jaguars game

The Associated Press | Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018, 6:51 p.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Benched earlier this season and questioned for years, Tyrod Taylor and Blake Bortles have a chance to change public perception on the NFL's playoff stage.

Taylor helped Buffalo end the longest, current postseason drought in North American pro sports (17 years), and Bortles led Jacksonville to its first playoff berth since the 2007 season.

Whoever wins the next game could do wonders to his image.

The Jaguars (10-6) host the Bills (9-7) in an AFC wild-card game Sunday, a win-or-go-home matchup that means as much to the quarterbacks as anyone.

The Bills, who hope to have former Pitt running back LeSean McCoy back from a right ankle injury, were in talks with free agent Brian Hoyer in March and ready to part ways with Taylor until he agreed to restructure his contract extension and make it a two-year deal worth $30.5 million. He has one year remaining, but the team could save $10 million by moving on after this season.

No one would be surprised to see it happen, especially after coach Sean McDermott benched Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman in November. Peterman, a Pitt product, threw five first-half interceptions in a 54-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and Taylor has been the team's starter since.

“I don't focus on things that I can't control, and I'm going to continue to be that way,” said Taylor, who has 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. “All I can control right now is my preparation, my focus, my work ethic to putting it all in for this week. It's a one-game season right now, and that's for everyone.

“I can't allow distractions or thinking too far ahead.”

Bortles has taken a similar approach despite constant bashing — and not just typical criticism from fans and media.

Tennessee defensive end Jurrell Casey told a Nashville radio station this week, “As long as Bortles is back there, if the ballgame is in his hands, he's going to choke.”

Casey tried to clarify his comments two days later, writing on Twitter, “Chill, y'all. I was just hyping our defense. If we put the pressure, some QBs will choke.”

Hearing talk such as that is nothing new for Bortles, who has been publicly ripped by Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle safety Earl Thomas and Cincinnati linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the past two months.

“Players or peers talking about you is a little new,” said Bortles, who is a big reason Jacksonville is hosting its first playoff game since 1999.

“I've never been somebody that felt that is the way you should handle things, but guys are different. I had the chance, was fortunate enough to play for George O'Leary in college and playing for Coach O'Leary, you learned very quickly how to take criticism. I had four years of practice doing that, so there's nobody that can say anything worse to me than he did.

“I got benched every other day.”

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone actually benched Bortles in the preseason, stirring speculation his days in Jacksonville were numbered.

But Bortles regained the starting job a week later and has been better than expected since.

FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) escapes a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50), during the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Jaguars, Bills and Titans all ended long droughts to return to the playoff party. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, file photo, Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) escapes a tackle by Miami Dolphins defensive end Andre Branch (50), during the first half of an NFL football game in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Jaguars, Bills and Titans all ended long droughts to return to the playoff party. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) looks to pass as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (91) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles (5) looks to pass as he is pressured by Tennessee Titans outside linebacker Derrick Morgan (91) in the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 31, 2017, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
Tyrod Taylor leads the Bills into their first postseason since 1999.
Getty Images
Tyrod Taylor leads the Bills into their first postseason since 1999.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.