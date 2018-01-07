Steelers' Le'Veon Bell and Mike Mitchell love Titans' Marcus Mariota touchdown throw and catch
Updated 6 hours ago
Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw and caught his own 6-yard touchdown pass in Tennessee's comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs.
The records books will show that Mariota scrambled to his left and attempted a pass to wide receiver Cory Davis which was deflected by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrell Revis. Mariota still moving towards the end zone grabbed the deflected ball and dived to the pylon scoring the Titans first touchdown of the day.
Watch the highlight video above.
The Titans continued to rally in the second half of the Wild Card playoff game to beat the Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday.
Titans quarterback finished the day with 2 touchdown passes, including the one to himself.
Marcus Mariota is the first player to catch a touchdown pass from himself since Brad Johnson in Week 7, 1997— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) January 6, 2018
The play caught the attention of at least two Steelers players. Running back Le'Veon Bell was watching and thought the play was crazy.
I've never see a play like that before...lol a receiving touchdown by the same player who threw it— Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) January 6, 2018
Steelers safety Mike Mitchell called it the play of the year.
Play of the year!— Mike Mitchell (@iammikemitchell) January 6, 2018
The Titans advance in the playoffs and could face the Steelers next week at Heinz Field, if the Buffalo Bills knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars in the other AFC Wild Card game Sunday.