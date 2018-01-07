Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Steelers' Le'Veon Bell and Mike Mitchell love Titans' Marcus Mariota touchdown throw and catch

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 10:00 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota threw and caught his own 6-yard touchdown pass in Tennessee's comeback win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The records books will show that Mariota scrambled to his left and attempted a pass to wide receiver Cory Davis which was deflected by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Darrell Revis. Mariota still moving towards the end zone grabbed the deflected ball and dived to the pylon scoring the Titans first touchdown of the day.

Watch the highlight video above.

The Titans continued to rally in the second half of the Wild Card playoff game to beat the Chiefs 22-21 on Saturday.

Titans quarterback finished the day with 2 touchdown passes, including the one to himself.

The play caught the attention of at least two Steelers players. Running back Le'Veon Bell was watching and thought the play was crazy.

Steelers safety Mike Mitchell called it the play of the year.

The Titans advance in the playoffs and could face the Steelers next week at Heinz Field, if the Buffalo Bills knock off the Jacksonville Jaguars in the other AFC Wild Card game Sunday.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) leaps over the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game against Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
Quarterback Marcus Mariota #8 of the Tennessee Titans dives for the end zone to score a touchdown during the AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on January 6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) congratulates quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) after he scored a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)
