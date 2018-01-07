Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Titans owner assures Mike Mularkey is safe

Wire Reports | Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018, 8:54 p.m.
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey stretches during an NFL football practice Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans are scheduled to play the Kansas City Chiefs Saturday in an AFC wild-card playoff game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Mularkey applauds during warmups before an NFL wild-card playoff football game against Kansas City Chiefs, in Kansas City, Mo., Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Tennessee owner Amy Adams Strunk shot down speculation that Mike Mularkey's job is at risk, saying her coach is going nowhere after helping change the Titans' culture and getting their first playoff victory in 14 years.

National reports first had Mularkey potentially fired if the Titans lost their regular-season finale and again if Tennessee lost its AFC wild-card game at Kansas City. Instead, the Titans pulled off a major comeback after trailing 21-3 at halftime.

Strunk tried to stop all the talk with her statement on Mularkey's job security Sunday.

“I regret that outside rumors gained a life of their own,” Strunk said. “No one has been a bigger supporter of Mike Mularkey than I have over the last two-plus seasons. ... Just to eliminate any distractions moving forward, Mike Mularkey is our head coach and will be our head coach moving forward.”

Strunk made Mularkey interim head coach in November 2015 after firing Ken Whisenhunt, who went 3-20 in his short tenure. Mularkey went 2-7 before Strunk gave him a three-year contract as head coach in January 2016, two days after hiring Jon Robinson as general manager.

Mularkey addressed the national reports that his job was on the line after the Titans beat Kansas City 22-21 on Saturday.

“No,” Mularkey said. “I haven't had any support to say that I was (secure). No. I just assumed the worst.”

Report: Pack to fill GM spot

The Packers are promoting director of player personnel Brian Gutekunst to be the team's next general manager, a person familiar with the decision told the Associated Press.

The person requested anonymity because the team has made no formal announcement. Gutekunst would replace Ted Thompson, who is transitioning to a senior advisory role in the front office.

Gutekunst has been Green Bay's player personnel director for nearly two years, though he has been with the Packers' player personnel department for nearly two decades.

Reid addresses Hunt carries

In the aftermath of his first NFL postseason appearance, Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt was expectedly subdued. As he analyzed the keys of a one-point playoff loss to the Titans, he spoke softly and briefly.

It was fitting of the manner in which his season ended.

Quietly.

As the Titans made their comeback in the second half Saturday, Hunt was a virtual non-factor. At least some of that, though, can be attributed to opportunity. Hunt carried the ball only five times after the first quarter in the Chiefs' 22-21 loss.

Following a postseason defeat, when everything is scrutinized by a large multiple, Chiefs coach Andy Reid acknowledged the legitimacy in that being on the list.

“Could we have called him more? Yeah, we look back at it and maybe we could have. Maybe we could have handed it to him more,” Reid said of the running plays for Hunt.

Hunt, who led the NFL in rushing as a rookie, had six carries for 25 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter, when the Chiefs ran 17 offensive plays.

But only five of the final 36 snaps finished included a handoff to him. Twice, on third-and-short situations, the Chiefs went elsewhere. They ran an option play in which quarterback Alex Smith kept the ball. And they called a passing play that finished with a drop by tight end Orson Charles.

