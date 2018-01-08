Videos: Bills Mafia smash tables to celebrate team's playoff return

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Buffalo Bills fans basked in their teams first playoff game in 18 years by traveling to Florida and crashing into folding tables.

The Bills took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Wild Card playoff game on Sunday. And their fans, dubbed the BillsMafia, traveled well and made their presence known at EverBank Field.

Ultimately the Bills lost 10-3 in a game that featured stingy defensives and suspect quarterbacks.

But the #BillsMafia will at least remember this weekend for all the broken tables and spilled beers.

Ouch. This looks like it hurt.

Hopefully someone was ready with fire extinguisher.

Another table broken.

Yes, Bills fans brought their own tables to break in Jacksonville (Instagram/SBSantiago) pic.twitter.com/ZwViCnCh5p — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 7, 2018

It's a "Seven Nation Army."

#BillsMafia is ready to go, more than two hours before game time... in Jacksonville ( : @stroobydoobydoo ) pic.twitter.com/QzGymoSiBb — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 7, 2018

Fan Matthew McCarthy shared videos on Instagram — got to admire the Doug Flutie jersey.

Even former Steelers coach and current NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher got into the act.