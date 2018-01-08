Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Videos: Bills Mafia smash tables to celebrate team's playoff return

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:09 a.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

Buffalo Bills fans basked in their teams first playoff game in 18 years by traveling to Florida and crashing into folding tables.

The Bills took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Wild Card playoff game on Sunday. And their fans, dubbed the BillsMafia, traveled well and made their presence known at EverBank Field.

Ultimately the Bills lost 10-3 in a game that featured stingy defensives and suspect quarterbacks.

But the #BillsMafia will at least remember this weekend for all the broken tables and spilled beers.

Ouch. This looks like it hurt.

Hopefully someone was ready with fire extinguisher.

Another table broken.

It's a "Seven Nation Army."

Fan Matthew McCarthy shared videos on Instagram — got to admire the Doug Flutie jersey.

Even former Steelers coach and current NFL on CBS analyst Bill Cowher got into the act.

Buffalo Bills fans are seen outside the stadium before the start of their AFC Wild Card playoff game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Fans hold up a sign before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
Fans hold up signs before the start of the AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on January 7, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
