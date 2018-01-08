Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

NFL notebook: Bears hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy as coach

Wire Reports | Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, 9:18 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Bears were looking for a coach to get the most out of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and help a founding NFL franchise emerge from one of its worst runs.

They believe Matt Nagy is the right man.

The Bears hired Kansas City's offensive coordinator as their 16th head coach Monday, hoping he can develop their promising quarterback and turn around a struggling team.

The Bears announced the move a week after firing coach John Fox, who went 14-34 in three seasons for a .292 winning percentage that is the second-lowest in team history. Chicago was 5-11 this season and hasn't finished above .500 since letting Lovie Smith go following a 10-6 finish in 2012, two years after its most recent visit to the playoffs.

The 39-year-old Nagy spent the past 10 seasons working under Andy Reid in Philadelphia and Kansas City. He did not call plays until late this season, but drew praise for his work with Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith.

Belichick plans to return

Bill Belichick says he “absolutely” intends to return as Patriots coach next season despite reports of turmoil involving himself, quarterback Tom Brady and owner Robert Kraft.

Belichick said he had nothing to add to the joint statement from the three last week in response to an ESPN report detailing an array of tension.

Newton treatment eyed

Interim general manager Marty Hurney insists the Panthers handled the medical treatment of quarterback Cam Newton “the right way” during Sunday's 31-26 playoff loss to the Saints.

The NFL and NFL Players Association announced Monday they plan to conduct a joint review to determine if the Panthers followed the correct concussion protocol after Newton took a hard shot from Saints defensive tackle David Onyemata midway through the fourth quarter. If the concussion protocol was not properly followed the team is subject to discipline, including a $150,000 fine.

Extra points

The Bengals hired Teryl Austin as defensive coordinator. The 52-year-old Sharon native and former Pitt player spent the past four seasons as Detroit's defensive coordinator. … Pink is heading to the Super Bowl to sing the national anthem. The NFL announced the pop star will perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game on Feb. 4 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Justin Timberlake is set to headline the halftime show. … The 49ers hired former Raiders defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. as an assistant head coach. … Former Steelers training camp standout Ian Wild, a linebacker from Baldwin, signed a one-year contract to remain with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the Canadian Football League.

