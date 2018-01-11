Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Bob Ford on the Eagles-Falcons: Can't we just be friends?

Bob Ford, Philly.com | Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, 1:45 p.m.
In this Dec. 31, 2017, photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles (9) throws a pass over Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia. The Eagles earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 2004.
In this Dec. 31, 2017, photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Nick Foles (9) throws a pass over Dallas Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence (90) during the first half of an NFL football game in Philadelphia. The Eagles earned the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Updated 3 hours ago

Looking ahead to Saturday's divisional round playoff between the Eagles and the Falcons, Inquirer columnist Bob Ford and Atlanta Journal-Constitution columnist Jeff Schultz get together to break down what really matters in what promises to be a great meeting between two great teams from two great cities that have such respect for one another.

Bob Ford: Jeff, always good to catch up with you. First, though, I was trying to get some research straight. Can you help me? Was it the Falcons who blew a 25-point lead in the Super Bowl and Georgia that blew a 13-point lead in the national title game or was it the other way around? Need to get this right.

Jeff Schultz: Hi, Bob. Good to hear from you. I see your career is moving in a new direction — you're doing research.

I can't remember the scores of the games you asked about, although I do have a vague recollection of the Falcons and Georgia holding leads late in recent championship games. This is something you don't have to worry about in Philadelphia, although kudos to Temple for winning the Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.

Bob Ford: Hey, Florida International is tough. It's not just Florida. It's like Florida and other countries. Getting back to wins, though. I see just one championship for the Braves in 1995 and none for the Falcons and none for the Hawks. And, just to be accurate, how many NHL teams relocated to the Northwest Territory because business would be better? Was it two or three?

Jeff Schultz: Yes, we have warehouses full of ticker tape, waiting to be used. But it occurred to me that the Falcons came into the NFL in 1966 and their string of championship-less seasons still is shorter than the Eagles. How does that happen? Actually, and maybe I miscounted, Philadelphia's four corners of misery — the Eagles, Phillies, Sixers, and Flyers — have combined for exactly one championship in the last 35 years. How does the Philly fan base simultaneously excel at both arrogance and failure? By the way, what the hell is a Flyer?

Bob Ford: Beats me. What was a Thrasher? Did they kick the covers off the bed every night? Anyway, let's get nitty-gritty into this Saturday game. People want inside information, and we're just the guys. In Philly, where he is a homeboy, people want to know what gives with Matt Ryan. He was MVP with 38 touchdown passes and seven interceptions last season, but had 20 and 12 this time around. I know Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu with their 13 combined drops have made Torrey Smith look like Mr. Goodhands, but what happened to the Ice Man?

Jeff Schultz: The brown thrasher is the Georgia state bird, not to be confused with Philly's finest, the loading dock, Winston-smoking pigeon.

OK, on to the game. The real “Matty Ice” on this team right now is kicker Matt Bryant. He's made 8 of 9 from 50-plus yards, and I think he's even older than you. The other Matt has taken a step back with the offense. Some blame new offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian, who's almost as unpopular as Kyle Shanahan was in 2015, until Shanahan became brilliant a year later, until the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl and nobody wants to talk about that. By the way, speaking of offense, can you send me some new Eagles stats? The sheet I have references Nick Foles. It must be a few years old.

Bob Ford: The thrasher? What's the state animal? Possum? Yeah, folks here are pretty bummed that Carson Wentz tore up his knee, and are trying to convince themselves Foles can get the job done. Don't think anyone would still second-guess trading away Sammy Bradford, though. I mean it wasn't like trading away a 22-year-old Brett Favre. What team would do that?

So, I see the Falcons started 3-4 and then won seven of their last nine to make the postseason. So which team are they?

Jeff Schultz: Ken Herock drafted Favre and Deion Sanders. Not sure if those guys ever stuck in the league, but they couldn't make it here. Anyway, in the first six games this season, they almost lost to Mike Glennon, beat Aaron Rodgers, but lost to Jay Cutler. Go figure. The offense functions best when it centers on runs and passes to backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman, but the defense is now the team's strength. I figure if they can smother the Rams, who led the NFL in scoring this season, they can do the same to Philly with a backup quarterback.

By the way, are there still jails in the stadiums there, like in the old Vet? Is there one for the drunks in the cheap seats and one for the white-collar crime convicts in the suites? I love Philadelphia. It's such a melting pot of malfeasance. (Go ahead. You can use that.)

Bob Ford: You are so out of touch. There are no cheap seats anymore. And I love Atlanta, land of such deep, creative thinkers that every street is named Peachtree.

Well, enough of this frivolity. Let's get right to it. Who will win? If I were uninvolved and sitting in Las Vegas, I wouldn't touch this game. Neither team inspires real confidence at the moment. But I do like the Eagles at home (let's face it, they're due) and I think Nick the Quick will spaghetti-arm his way into franchise lore. Something like 23-16, Eagles.

Jeff Schultz: I love the “they're due” reasoning. That strategy always works well in Vegas. “ONE MORE ROLL! ONE MORE ROLL!” The Eagles haven't won a home playoff game since the 2006 season.

The Falcons haven't won a road playoff game in … a week.

We agree on 23-16. But I'll take the Falcons by the same score.

Related Content
Eagles can't match Falcons' playoff experience, but they have enough
Now that they've reached the single-elimination portion of their schedule, the Philadelphia Eagles will need to rely on their more experienced players to help them ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.