Patriots QB Tom Brady bullish in focus on Titans after drama-filled week

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Maybe the Tennessee Titans are coming up for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots at the perfect time.

After a drama-filled week , the quarterback says his focus remains solely on football as his team prepares to host the Titans in Saturday's divisional round.

During Brady's tenure the Patriots are 6-1 against the Titans. He has 13 passing touchdowns and one interception in those games — his best touchdown to interception ratio against any opponent in his career.

He also is 6-0 against Mike Mularkey-coached teams.

But that hasn't changed the approach for Brady, who is preparing for his 35th playoff start in the aftermath of recent reports suggesting discord between himself, coach Bill Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft.

Patriots receiver Danny Amendola hasn't noticed any change in Brady.

“He's the ultimate professional and he (makes) his teammates better and he demands a lot,” Amendola said. “We all want to win for him, and we all want to play hard for him.”

Tennessee recognizes the challenge it faces against Brady. It opened the week as a 13-point underdog, and prior to last week hadn't won a playoff game since the 2003 season.

That doesn't mean the Titans fear the Patriots.

“It's a playoff game, so it's not like it's the preseason where I can go out there, ‘Oh, it's Brady,' and I'm chillin,' ” Tennessee All-Pro safety Kevin Byard said. “This is a playoff game. So I don't really care if it was Joe Montana.”

The contrast in quarterbacks will be stark. At age 40, Brady is the oldest remaining quarterback in the playoffs.

The Titans have the youngest in 24-year-old Marcus Mariota. The 16-year age gap between them is the largest between starting quarterbacks in a playoff game in NFL history.

Since 2001, quarterbacks making their first or second career playoff start are 0-7 against New England.

“I think it just comes down to how well you play,” Brady said. “It's really going to come down to execution.”