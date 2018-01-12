NFL notebook: Jaguars nearly at full health for matchup with Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Jaguars are about as healthy as they could have hoped heading into Sunday's divisional-round game against the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Linebackers Telvin Smith (ankle) and Paul Posluszny (abdomen) and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (Achilles) and Aaron Colvin (illness) practiced in full Friday.

The Jaguars are healthy enough that they could have the same 22 starters they had in early September when they played in Pittsburgh.

Backup receiver/punt returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) and reserve linebacker Blair Brown (ankle) were the only players listed as questionable.

Van Pelt to coach Bengals QBs

The Bengals hired former Pitt quarterback Alex Van Pelt as their quarterbacks coach.

Van Pelt served as the Packers quarterbacks coach beginning in 2014 after spending two seasons as their running backs and receivers coach.

Van Pelt spent two seasons with the Buccaneers as quarterbacks coach from 2010-11 and four seasons before that on the offensive staff of the Bills, including a brief stint as coordinator.

Bills fire offensive coordinator

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison after the team finished 29th in offense this season.

Buffalo's offense topped 300 yards just nine times in 17 games and scored only eight touchdowns in its final seven games.

Dennison's play-calling was questioned after Buffalo scored three points against Jacksonville in the franchise's first playoff game in 18 years.

Browns revamp staff

Browns coach Hue Jackson overhauled his staff, hiring former Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry for the same role and former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach.

The team is expected to use the No. 1 or No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft to select a quarterback.

Saints WR Coleman out

Saints receiver Brandon Coleman (neck) was declared out for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game in Minnesota. He played in the wild-card round against Carolina, catching four passes for 44 yards.