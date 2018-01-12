Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

NFL notebook: Jaguars nearly at full health for matchup with Steelers

Wire Reports | Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, 5:57 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

The Jaguars are about as healthy as they could have hoped heading into Sunday's divisional-round game against the Steelers at Heinz Field.

Linebackers Telvin Smith (ankle) and Paul Posluszny (abdomen) and cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey (Achilles) and Aaron Colvin (illness) practiced in full Friday.

The Jaguars are healthy enough that they could have the same 22 starters they had in early September when they played in Pittsburgh.

Backup receiver/punt returner Jaydon Mickens (hamstring) and reserve linebacker Blair Brown (ankle) were the only players listed as questionable.

Van Pelt to coach Bengals QBs

The Bengals hired former Pitt quarterback Alex Van Pelt as their quarterbacks coach.

Van Pelt served as the Packers quarterbacks coach beginning in 2014 after spending two seasons as their running backs and receivers coach.

Van Pelt spent two seasons with the Buccaneers as quarterbacks coach from 2010-11 and four seasons before that on the offensive staff of the Bills, including a brief stint as coordinator.

Bills fire offensive coordinator

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Rick Dennison after the team finished 29th in offense this season.

Buffalo's offense topped 300 yards just nine times in 17 games and scored only eight touchdowns in its final seven games.

Dennison's play-calling was questioned after Buffalo scored three points against Jacksonville in the franchise's first playoff game in 18 years.

Browns revamp staff

Browns coach Hue Jackson overhauled his staff, hiring former Giants wide receivers coach Adam Henry for the same role and former Cincinnati offensive coordinator Ken Zampese as quarterbacks coach.

The team is expected to use the No. 1 or No. 4 overall pick in this year's draft to select a quarterback.

Saints WR Coleman out

Saints receiver Brandon Coleman (neck) was declared out for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game in Minnesota. He played in the wild-card round against Carolina, catching four passes for 44 yards.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.