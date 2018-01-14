Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Patriots' James Harrison says he won't be watching Steelers play Jaguars

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, 1:00 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

James Harrison says he won't be watching today's Steelers game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former Steelers linebacker signed with the New England Patriots on week 16, and hasn't shared much love for the team he played with for 14 seasons.

After Saturday night's game with his new team, Harrison was asked whether he would be watching today's Steelers Jags game.

"I don't even know when they play," Harrison said. The game kicks off at 1:05 p.m. at Heinz Field.

Instead he said he'll be working out or watching cartoons. In a video from the locker room when he was asked about the Steelers divisional game, he said he'll be doing "leg day." Later in the video he added that he doesn't watch sports, instead he's a "cartoon guy."

According to The Washington Post , Harrison added he won't know the winner of the game until he returns to Gillette Stadium on Monday for work.

His reasoning: it's a job.

"I don't pay attention to sports," Harrison said, according to The Washington Post. "If my kid is not playing, I'm not watching. If it's not film studying, I'm not watching. This is my job. I like to get away from my job."

The winner of Sunday's game will advance to the AFC Championship game next Sunday in Foxborough. Kickoff for that game is 3:05 p.m.

The Patriots dispatched the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, 35-14. Harrison played 30 out of 67 defensive snaps, and did not record a sack, but did help contain quarterback Marcus Mariota and running back Derrick Henry.

A Steelers' trip to the AFC Championship game could provide plenty of opportunity for Harrison to watch his old team.

Wide receiver Erick Decker of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball after a catch as he is defended by James Harrison of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Wide receiver Erick Decker of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball after a catch as he is defended by James Harrison of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Wide receiver Erick Decker of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball after a catch as he is defended by James Harrison of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Wide receiver Erick Decker of the Tennessee Titans carries the ball after a catch as he is defended by James Harrison of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison runs during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots signed the 39-year-old, five-time Pro Bowl linebacker after he was released Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots host the New York Jets in the final regular season game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison runs during an NFL football team practice Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots signed the 39-year-old, five-time Pro Bowl linebacker after he was released Saturday by the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Patriots host the New York Jets in the final regular season game on Sunday. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.