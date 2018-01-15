Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey guarantees Super Bowl victory after beating Steelers

Matt Rosenberg
Matt Rosenberg | Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, 11:42 a.m.
The Jaguar's Jalen Ramsey celebrates as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches as the Jaguars' Telvin Smith returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
The Jaguar's Jalen Ramsey celebrates as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger watches as the Jaguars' Telvin Smith returns a fumble for a touchdown in the second quarter during the AFC Divisional playoff game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018 at Heinz Field.

Yeah, he went there.

Still high off defeating the Steelers, 45-42, in an AFC divisional game Sunday, Jaguars Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey guaranteed a Super Bowl victory.

Ramsey was hyping the crowd, who greeted the Jaguars at EverBank Field hours after the playoff victory, when he uttered this:

"We going to the Super Bowl, and we gonna win that (expletive). We gonna to win that (expletive)."

The outspoken Ramsey doesn't shy away from his feelings.

Before the game, Ramsey referenced Steelers safety Mike Mitchell's talk of a rematch with New England.

"Excuse my language, but we don't give a (expletive)," Ramsey told ESPN

"You can do all the talking you want on Twitter, to the media, all of that, but when you get on the field, you're going to have produce."

By the way, check out the atmosphere from the crowd that greeted the Jaguars back at home.

