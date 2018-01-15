Jaguars' Jalen Ramsey guarantees Super Bowl victory after beating Steelers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Yeah, he went there.

Still high off defeating the Steelers, 45-42, in an AFC divisional game Sunday, Jaguars Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey guaranteed a Super Bowl victory.

Ramsey was hyping the crowd, who greeted the Jaguars at EverBank Field hours after the playoff victory, when he uttered this:

"We going to the Super Bowl, and we gonna win that (expletive). We gonna to win that (expletive)."

The outspoken Ramsey doesn't shy away from his feelings.

Before the game, Ramsey referenced Steelers safety Mike Mitchell's talk of a rematch with New England.

"Excuse my language, but we don't give a (expletive)," Ramsey told ESPN

"You can do all the talking you want on Twitter, to the media, all of that, but when you get on the field, you're going to have produce."

By the way, check out the atmosphere from the crowd that greeted the Jaguars back at home.