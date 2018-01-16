Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Suspect in Youngwood standoff found dead in home 
NFL

Want to make a quick buck? Sell dog masks to Eagles fans!

The Washington Post | Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Dog masks are just about the hottest item with Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of this Sunday's NFC Championship game.
Philadelphia Eagles via Twitter
Dog masks are just about the hottest item with Philadelphia Eagles fans ahead of this Sunday's NFC Championship game.

Updated 6 hours ago

Entrepreneurs, here's an opportunity for you. Sell dog masks right now. There's a huge demand for them. Here's why.

Philadelphia Eagles players and fans are already gearing up to face the Vikings for a wild NFC championship game this coming weekend. Will fans be wearing the traditional green? Very likely. But many are desperate to wear a brand new badge of honor: a dog mask.

The dog mask represents the Eagles' underdog status — a status not unfamiliar to Philly fans. A creepy version of the mask was worn proudly by defensive end Chris Long immediately after the birds flew to victory over the Falcons on Saturday and the "underdog" symbol was embraced by the city — so much so that the dog masks instantly became a best seller on Amazon.

Now, once again the Eagles find themselves underdogs for this weekend's Minnesota match. But they've been there before, and the team's management is rallying the fans and encouraging them to come to the game wearing dog masks, tweeting:

You would think this would be great news for the seller of said masks, an Amazon merchant called CreepyParty, right? Unfortunately, not so. According to ESPN, the company sold more than 500 of the Chinese-made masks since Saturday and ... ran out of stock, forcing it to buy a limited amount of additional inventory from local distributors at a higher cost, which pushed prices of the mask up from $16 to $39.99. Even at that inflated price the company expects the remaining masks to be immediately snapped up. Sadly, it's an opportunity lost.

But others are quickly jumping in. TMZ reports many online merchants and costume shops in my hometown are scrambling to get their hands on dog masks — any dog masks — that they can sell to Eagles fans before Sunday.

And with close to 70,000 of them expected to attend the game — and tens of thousands more tailgating and hitting the bars that day in what is arguably the biggest game in Philly since 2008 — it's a no-brainer that there's money to be made.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.