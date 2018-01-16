Want to make a quick buck? Sell dog masks to Eagles fans!

Entrepreneurs, here's an opportunity for you. Sell dog masks right now. There's a huge demand for them. Here's why.

Philadelphia Eagles players and fans are already gearing up to face the Vikings for a wild NFC championship game this coming weekend. Will fans be wearing the traditional green? Very likely. But many are desperate to wear a brand new badge of honor: a dog mask.

The dog mask represents the Eagles' underdog status — a status not unfamiliar to Philly fans. A creepy version of the mask was worn proudly by defensive end Chris Long immediately after the birds flew to victory over the Falcons on Saturday and the "underdog" symbol was embraced by the city — so much so that the dog masks instantly became a best seller on Amazon.

If you wanna know how great #Eagles fans are....we made this dog mask nobody knew about raise in price and sell out worldwide in one weekend #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly #PhillyVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/WCAxmiWK5F — ⚡The Reason⚡ (@TheReason540) January 15, 2018

Now, once again the Eagles find themselves underdogs for this weekend's Minnesota match. But they've been there before, and the team's management is rallying the fans and encouraging them to come to the game wearing dog masks, tweeting:

Doggone it, you better believe dog masks will be allowed at @LFFStadium this weekend. Just make sure to take them off when you go through security. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/0REb840ME7 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) January 15, 2018

You would think this would be great news for the seller of said masks, an Amazon merchant called CreepyParty, right? Unfortunately, not so. According to ESPN, the company sold more than 500 of the Chinese-made masks since Saturday and ... ran out of stock, forcing it to buy a limited amount of additional inventory from local distributors at a higher cost, which pushed prices of the mask up from $16 to $39.99. Even at that inflated price the company expects the remaining masks to be immediately snapped up. Sadly, it's an opportunity lost.

But others are quickly jumping in. TMZ reports many online merchants and costume shops in my hometown are scrambling to get their hands on dog masks — any dog masks — that they can sell to Eagles fans before Sunday.

And with close to 70,000 of them expected to attend the game — and tens of thousands more tailgating and hitting the bars that day in what is arguably the biggest game in Philly since 2008 — it's a no-brainer that there's money to be made.