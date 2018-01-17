Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Philadelphia police prep for rowdiness if Eagles win

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 10:15 a.m.
Fans cheer as the Philadelphia Eagles take on Atlanta Falcons during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 13, 2018 in Philadelphia.
Fans cheer as the Philadelphia Eagles take on Atlanta Falcons during the first half in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 13, 2018 in Philadelphia.

Updated 8 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — Police in Philadelphia are asking some bars to sell alcohol in plastic cups only and telling businesses to bring inside any trash cans or flower pots as they gear up for potential rowdy street celebrations should the Eagles win this weekend.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that businesses in the northeast part of the city, where past post-victory celebrations have gotten a bit out of hand, are also being advised to make sure their security grates are down on Sunday night and bars are being asked not to sell any takeout bottles.

In a letter to the businesses, Capt. Anthony Luca says police will be out in force but he had a special request: “If you have cameras, please have them on.”

The Eagles face the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC championship game on Sunday.

