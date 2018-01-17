Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Washington's Gene Steratore will lead Super Bowl officiating crew

The Associated Press | Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018, 7:03 p.m.
Referee Gene Steratore talks with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady before a game against the Bills on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

NEW YORK — Referee Gene Steratore, a Washington resident, will lead the seven-person crew of on-field game officials working the Super Bowl at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The other members of the officiating crew for the Feb. 4 game are Roy Ellison (umpire), Jerry Bergman (down judge), Byron Boston (line judge), Tom Hill (field judge), Scott Edwards (side judge) and Perry Paganelli (back judge).

The crew has 127 years of NFL officiating experience and 101 combined playoff game assignments.

Steratore, who was born in Uniontown, entered the league in 2003 as a field judge and was promoted to referee in 2006. He has officiated 11 playoff games, including two conference championships. He was the alternate referee for the 2010 Super Bowl.

Under the NFL officiating program's evaluation system, officials must be rated in the top tier at their position to be eligible for the Super Bowl. They must have at least five years of NFL experience and previous playoff assignments.

Paul Weidner is the replay official.

