NFL

ESPN: Pitt's Brian O'Neill could be drafted 16th overall — to the Ravens

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
Pitt's Brian O'Neill goes through drills during practice Friday, March 17, 2017, at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
More than three months worth of workouts, interviews and speculation remain before the NFL Draft in April, but former Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neill has a nice head start on his career.

When draft guru Mel Kiper published his mock draft for ESPN.com on Thursday, he projected O'Neill to go in the first round, 16th overall, to the Baltimore Ravens.

Here's what Kiper wrote:

“Right tackle Austin Howard didn't have a great year in pass protection, and the Ravens could find an immediate upgrade with O'Neill, a former tight end who kept his athleticism as he put on weight and moved to tackle. He was dominant on the left side at times this season after starting on the right in 2015 and 2016. O'Neill also could kick in and play guard.”

O'Neill left Pitt early -- a huge blow to the Panthers -- but if Kiper is on point, the decision was a good one.

O'Neill, who will play in the Senior Bowl, famously put on weight for the move from tight end to tackle by setting his alarm for 3 a.m. so he could get up and eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. NFL people will eat up that dedication to a cause.

And here's a bonus for Steelers fans: Kiper has them taking Alabama inside linebacker Rashaan Evans 28th in the first round.

“The big looming question for the Steelers is Ryan Shazier's future, and no one knows if he'll play again. Even if he returns, though, the Steelers need depth at linebacker. Evans is versatile enough to play inside or outside, and he had 15 career sacks at Alabama, where he often played on the edge and blitzed. He is a perfect fit in the middle of a modern-day defense -- he can play every down.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

