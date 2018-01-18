Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

All eyes on Patriots' Tom Brady as he misses practice with hand injury

The Associated Press | Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, 9:27 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady hasn't missed many starts during his 18-year NFL career, and no one sounds too worried he'll be sidelined for Sunday's AFC championship game.

Nonetheless, after Brady sat out the Patriots' practice Thursday — and did not speak to reporters as scheduled — there was plenty of speculation about the 40-year-old quarterback's health.

Brady sat out with a right-hand injury after being limited by the same issue a day earlier as New England prepares for its matchup with Jacksonville.

Brady wore a glove on the injured hand during the stretching portion of practice that was open to reporters. He usually wears a glove only on his nonthrowing hand. He was listed as a non-participant on the injury report, and his news conference was postponed until Friday.

With scant official information about the nature of Brady's injury, it fell to backup quarterback Brian Hoyer to address the situation. More than 50 reporters swarmed his locker as he walked through the locker room, and after stepping into the training room, Hoyer returned to find the assembled group.

“You guys waiting for Phil?” Hoyer asked wryly, referring to receiver Phillip Dorsett's adjacent locker.

For the next six minutes he was asked a half-dozen questions about Brady, a quarterback he has now backed up twice. Hoyer said he didn't see Brady get hurt and wouldn't elaborate on how much he's been able to do in practice the last two days.

“I'm always preparing to play, because the truth of reality is you never know when your name's gonna be called,” he said.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone expects his defense to line up against Brady, not Hoyer, on Sunday.

“I'm sure he can throw left-handed if he has a problem with his right hand, you know, and throw it just as well,” Marrone said Thursday.

Hoyer was Brady's backup for three seasons from 2009 through 2011. After leaving in 2012, he started for stretches during stops in Cleveland, Houston, Chicago and San Francisco.

Hoyer was cut by the 49ers on Oct. 31 after they traded a second-round pick to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo. He signed as Brady's backup the following day.

“I prepare every week like I'm gonna play,” Hoyer said. “Whether I do or I don't, that's not really up to me.”

Having coached in Brady's division in Buffalo, Marrone is familiar with Brady's ability to play through pain.

Brady appeared on the Patriots' weekly injury report several times during the latter half of this season with injuries to both his Achilles tendon and his left shoulder.

He never has missed a playoff start during his 18-year career. He hasn't missed any start because of an injury since he sat out the final 15 games of the 2008 season after tearing ligaments in his left knee during New England's season opener.

Brady missed the first four games of 2016 while serving his “Deflategate” suspension. He also popped up on the injury report late that season, but he didn't miss a game and capped the season with his MVP performance in the Patriots' comeback win over Atlanta in the Super Bowl.

Devin McCourty chuckled when he was asked about the frenzy created this week by Brady's injury.

“When you're a good-looking guy, a good quarterback, people want to know about you. I understand,” McCourty said. “My people want to know about him, too. I get text messages and phone calls. When I first got here it was, ‘Did you meet Tom? Are you and Tom friends?' I'm happy now. Eight years in, I consider us friends. So I'm kind of a big deal back home.”

Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer (left) and Tom Brady talk with coach Bill Belichick during football practice Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
Patriots quarterbacks Brian Hoyer (left) and Tom Brady talk with coach Bill Belichick during football practice Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass.
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, stands with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship on Sunday in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, left, stands with head coach Bill Belichick, right, during an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots host the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC championship on Sunday in Foxborough. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.