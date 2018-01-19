Jaguars RB Leonard Fournette: Steelers fan rear-ended me

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

JACKSONVILLE — Leonard Fournette was struck by the irony. Literally.

Two days after the Jaguars snuffed out the Super Bowl hopes of the Steelers, their star rookie running back was involved in a car wreck — his Maybach rear-ended by a driver who pledges allegiance to the Black and Gold.

“I wasn't really worried about it,” Fournette told USA Today Sports about the fender-bender on I-295. “But the funny thing is, it was Pittsburgh fans. Know what I mean?”

It was weird, considering the rookie scored a career-high three TDs at Heinz Field last Sunday. He was taken aback upon discovering the Pennsylvania plates on that car that hit him.

“They were from Pittsburgh,” Fournette added. “They came to Jacksonville to drop the in-laws off.”

Thankfully, the accident caused no major injuries. Fournette was wearing his seat belt, and the passengers in the other vehicle also walked away unscathed.

But Fournette's Mercedes-Maybach 6, an exotic coupe with a sticker price of at least six figures, wasn't so fortunate. The rear bumper was dislodged during the accident.

“I can't wait to get my car out of the shop,” Fournette told reporters Thursday.

Fournette wouldn't estimate what the total damage was, but it will be pricey.

“The bumper is like $50,000 by itself,” he said, “so I don't know what insurance they have, or who they are with.”

Fournette wound up signing the bumper for a road-crew worker who helped clean up the crash site.

He said the woman who hit him didn't realize who she'd run into until people at the scene began taking pictures with him. That prompted the Steelers fans to show Fournette images they had taken days earlier at Heinz Field.

“They were like, ‘I was at the game and going against you all, it was cold,' ” he said, “and all things like that.”