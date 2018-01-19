Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Police say Jets receiver Robby Anderson threatened to sexually assault officer's wife

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, 11:06 p.m.
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson sits on a bench in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as he waits for a ride after being released from the Broward County Jail on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes a phone call in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., as he waits for a ride after being released from the Broward County Jail on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)
Police say New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson threatened to sexually assault the wife of an officer who arrested him for allegedly driving 105 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone.

NJ.com released a police report of the incident which consists of Anderson vulgarly telling the officer who arrested him that he was going to have sex with the officer's wife.

Anderson, 24, was arrested in South Florida, just outside of Fort Lauderdale near his home in Sunrise. There is no mention of alcohol being a factor in the report, nor is there any indication he was given either a field sobriety or breathalyzer test.

According to the report, Anderson ran two red lights and "was all over the roadway."

When Anderson stopped and was subsequently arrested, he refused to get in the police cruiser and tensed up.

The arresting officer wrote in the report that when he was finally placed Anderson in the rear of the vehicle, Anderson allegedly told him that "when he got out he was going to find my wife, (expletive) her, and (expletive) in her eye..."

"Based on his statments, it was clear he intended to sexually assault my wife," the officer surmised.

Anderson faces nine charges stemming from the incident including threatening a police officer's family and saying he would rape the officer's wife.

You can see the entire police report below:

**Police document contains vulgar language**

