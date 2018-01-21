Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Philadelphia greasing lampposts to deter revelers, according to reports

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, 2:33 p.m.
Luke Oleson, of Minneapolis, and Joe Frederickson, of Plymouth, do the skol chant in front of the Rocky Balboa statue in Philadelphia Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. (Kyndell Harkness./Star Tribune via AP)
Updated 4 hours ago

It wouldn't be a Philly celebration without … Crisco.

According to posts on Twitter by a Minneapolis TV station, Philadelphia authorities are greasing downtown lampposts with the slick baking spread to deter fans from climbing them if the hometown team is able to win the NFC Championship.

The Eagles are facing the Minnesota Vikings to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Kickoff is 6:05 p.m.

Neither team has ever won a Super Bowl, and it's been a while since either played in the game — the Eagles last visit was in 2004, for the Vikings it was 1977.

Philly fans took to the streets after the Phillies won the 2008 World Series . There was some vandalism, broken windows and cars overturned.

Locally, Pittsburgh police and public works have collected up porch couches so hockey fans wouldn't burn them in celebration after Stanley Cup wins.

FOX 9 Sports (WCCO-TV) kicked off the morning with this news.

Aaron Goodyear with WCCO posted a photo.

Jim Souhan, a Star Tribune columnist, also posted an image.

