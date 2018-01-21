Philadelphia greasing lampposts to deter revelers, according to reports

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

It wouldn't be a Philly celebration without … Crisco.

According to posts on Twitter by a Minneapolis TV station, Philadelphia authorities are greasing downtown lampposts with the slick baking spread to deter fans from climbing them if the hometown team is able to win the NFC Championship.

The Eagles are facing the Minnesota Vikings to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. Kickoff is 6:05 p.m.

Neither team has ever won a Super Bowl, and it's been a while since either played in the game — the Eagles last visit was in 2004, for the Vikings it was 1977.

Philly fans took to the streets after the Phillies won the 2008 World Series . There was some vandalism, broken windows and cars overturned.

Locally, Pittsburgh police and public works have collected up porch couches so hockey fans wouldn't burn them in celebration after Stanley Cup wins.

FOX 9 Sports (WCCO-TV) kicked off the morning with this news.

Good morning from Philly where crews from the city are greasing the light poles with Crisco to prevent #Eagles fans from climbing after the #NFCChampionshipGame tonight. #Vikings pregame coverage starts at 3 on FOX9. They call themselves the #CriscoCops pic.twitter.com/w1ZkYWZhYG — FOX 9 Sports (@Fox9Sports) January 21, 2018

Aaron Goodyear with WCCO posted a photo.

#Philadelphia city crews greased poles overnight to keep fans from climbing them. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/moFoNOmZCn — Aaron Goodyear (@acgoodyear) January 21, 2018

Jim Souhan, a Star Tribune columnist, also posted an image.