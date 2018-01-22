Eagles fans fight, get rowdy and celebrate after team's win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Philadelphia Eagles fans got a little crazy before the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship, and then continued in the city after their team won - of course they did.

Social media was full of clips of fans behaving badly and getting into brawls in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field and then in the streets of Philly.

All fans tailgate before games, of course, but things got ugly quick yesterday afternoon in the eagles parking lot.

Police in riot gear and on horses broke a massive fight in the parking lot, according to a report by NJ.com . The site posted several photos and video of the event.

NJ.com photojournalist Andrew Mills posted this photo of the fight.

Violence outside The Linc as #Philadelphia police on horseback try to break up tailgate party. https://t.co/JD14G4TxCx #NFCChampionshipGame pic.twitter.com/SePeUDb7di — Andrew Mills (@AndyMills_NJ) January 21, 2018

The Star-Ledger and NJ.com sports columnist Steve Politi described it as a "Mad Max" movie.

It is basically like a Mad Max movie here. @AndyMills_NJ photos are wild. https://t.co/9QmKqgrSCK — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) January 21, 2018

Video of another brawl was posted to Twitter.

The NFL.What a wonderful gameday experience. pic.twitter.com/0kqKc2U2v3 — Colin Dunlap (@colin_dunlap) January 22, 2018

And the locals wanted to make the visiting fans feel welcome - by hurling beer cans and other trash at them.

Vikings fans casually walking into the stadium while Eagles fans casually hurl FULL, UNOPENED cans of beer at them ... GAWD!!! I HATE Philly!!! (H/T @AndyDessner ) pic.twitter.com/dZySaZI91Y — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) January 21, 2018

Then after the Eagles fan were headed home or wherever, a guy ran into a pole in the subway. Ouch.

Eagles fans are headed to the Super Bowl and hopefully they don't do anything stup...never mind. pic.twitter.com/E8GwtBRE1x — Someone's An Idiot (@SomeonesAnIdiot) January 22, 2018

After the game fans flooded the streets to celebrate and revel in the teams first post-season win in 10 years and first trip to the Super Bowl in 13 years.

In an effort to keep people from climbing lamppost in the downtown area, Philadelphia authorities greased some poles with Crisco. The Philadelphia police department thought it was a humorous and easy attempt to get people to stay off the posts. They tweeted about it. But it's stop people.

There wasn't enough Crisco to keep all fans off the poles.

We've got pole-climbing in Philly pic.twitter.com/oyiAn6huTP — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2018

Philly.com reported that ecstatic fans filled the streets in the city and there were some incidents but Philadelphia and transit police reported no major disturbances.

Many posted videos of the celebrations on Twitter.

Nobody in Philly is going to work tomorrow pic.twitter.com/HFL7c0QgYi — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2018

Plenty of weird celebrations.

These are extremely my people pic.twitter.com/5yjOzQ2h7G — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 22, 2018

And what happens if they win the Super Bowl?

This is Broad & Shunk. I asked one guy what would happen if the Eagles won the Super Bowl. 'They might have to call the military,' he said. pic.twitter.com/kKh8xx9T1F — David Gambacorta (@dgambacorta) January 22, 2018