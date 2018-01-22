Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Eagles fans fight, get rowdy and celebrate after team's win

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Jan. 22, 2018, 9:51 a.m.

Updated 9 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles fans got a little crazy before the game against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship, and then continued in the city after their team won - of course they did.

Social media was full of clips of fans behaving badly and getting into brawls in the parking lot of Lincoln Financial Field and then in the streets of Philly.

All fans tailgate before games, of course, but things got ugly quick yesterday afternoon in the eagles parking lot.

Police in riot gear and on horses broke a massive fight in the parking lot, according to a report by NJ.com . The site posted several photos and video of the event.

NJ.com photojournalist Andrew Mills posted this photo of the fight.

The Star-Ledger and NJ.com sports columnist Steve Politi described it as a "Mad Max" movie.

Video of another brawl was posted to Twitter.

And the locals wanted to make the visiting fans feel welcome - by hurling beer cans and other trash at them.

Then after the Eagles fan were headed home or wherever, a guy ran into a pole in the subway. Ouch.

After the game fans flooded the streets to celebrate and revel in the teams first post-season win in 10 years and first trip to the Super Bowl in 13 years.

In an effort to keep people from climbing lamppost in the downtown area, Philadelphia authorities greased some poles with Crisco. The Philadelphia police department thought it was a humorous and easy attempt to get people to stay off the posts. They tweeted about it. But it's stop people.

There wasn't enough Crisco to keep all fans off the poles.

Philly.com reported that ecstatic fans filled the streets in the city and there were some incidents but Philadelphia and transit police reported no major disturbances.

Many posted videos of the celebrations on Twitter.

Plenty of weird celebrations.

And what happens if they win the Super Bowl?

