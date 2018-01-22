Defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau won't return to Titans

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

NASHVILLE — Legendary defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau, 80, will not return to the Titans next season, a team source told The Tennessean, perhaps ending one of the most storied careers in NFL history.

A different source, with direct knowledge of LeBeau's thinking, told The Tennessean last week that he'd likely “be comfortable retiring if it doesn't work out in Tennessee.”

The Hall of Fame former defensive back just completed his 59th consecutive season as a player or coach in the NFL, but was informed at a meeting Monday morning that he would not be asked to join the staff of new head coach Mike Vrabel, who will be introduced at a press conference at noon Monday.

One of the luminaries of the game, LeBeau is credited with innovating and refining the famed “zone blitz.” He has two Super Bowl rings from his 13 seasons as defensive coordinator with the Steelers and continued to exude boundless energy this season, despite being the oldest coach in the league.

The Titans fired coach Mike Mularkey last Monday after he guided the team to a 19-15 record, including a playoff victory, in his two full seasons as head coach. He was 21-22 since taking over for coach Ken Whisenhunt midway through the 2015 season.

LeBeau, who joined the Titans' staff under Whisenhunt in 2015, remained under contract through next season, as do all of Mularkey's assistants.

The Titans' defense ranked 13th in the NFL in yards allowed this season. They were fourth against the run, 25th against the pass and 17th in scoring defense, after surrendering an average of 22.2 points per game. They also recorded the fifth-most sacks (43) and allowed the fewest plays of 20 or more yards in the league.

LeBeau starred at halfback on offense and cornerback on defense for coach Woody Hayes at Ohio State, winning the 1957 national championship.

He was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round in 1959 — with the 58th overall pick, which would be a second rounder today — but released during training camp and signed with the Lions.

LeBeau played 14 seasons in Detroit, from 1959-72, where he snared a franchise record 62 interceptions, which still rank 10th in NFL history.

LeBeau began his coaching career in 1973 as a special teams assistant with the Eagles. He also spent time with the Packers, Bengals and Bills, as well as the Steelers and Titans, and served as Cincinnati's head coach from 2000-02.