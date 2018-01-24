From points to Pink, Trump to Timberlake, all is fair game in gambling on Super Bowl

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People enjoy betting on football. Some say gambling is the biggest reason for the NFL’s popularity.

For the Super Bowl, though, the betting goes up a notch. Not only do millions bet on who will win – they also bet on a variety of circumstances within the game. And some outside of it. And many that are bizarre.

You want to bet if President Donald Trump will use Twitter to insult halftime-show star Justin Timberlake? Yeah, you can do that – and 39-to-1 odds.

You want to bet that a fan throws a sex toy onto the field? That, too (it’ll pay you 50-to-1 odds).

The color of the hair of anthem-singer Pink? Yep – and surprisingly, the favorite is not, in fact, pink. (Blonde is 2-to-1).

The analysts at MyTopSportsbooks.com listed a wide variety of betting odds regarding Super Bowl LII:

Jump to Overall Props | Patriots Props | Eagles Props | Broadcast & Trump Props | Calamity Props | Entertainment Props

Overall Props

Odds to win Super Bowl 52

• Patriots: 1/2

• Eagles: 2/1

Odds to win Super Bowl 52 MVP

• Tom Brady (Patriots): 5/4

• Nick Foles (Eagles): 7/1

• Dion Lewis (Patriots): 14/1

• Rob Gronkowski (Patriots): 14/1

• Danny Amendola (Patriots): 18/1

• Zach Ertz (Eagles): 22/1

• Jay Ajayi (Eagles): 22/1

• Fletcher Cox (Eagles): 29/1

• Brandon Graham (Eagles): 29/1

• FIELD: 9/1

O/U game total : 48.5

O/U 1st-quarter total : 12.5

O/U halftime total : 24.0

O/U 3rd-quarter total : 36.5

Odds the Super Bowl goes to overtime : 74/1

Odds the winner returns to Super Bowl 53 next season : 7/3

Odds a kicker misses an extra point : 7/2

Odds on which team records more sacks

• Eagles: 9/10

• Patriots: 10/9

O/U total sacks : 4.5

O/U total turnovers : 2.5

Odds on which team forces more turnovers

• Eagles: 5/6

• Patriots: 6/5

Odds to score a defensive TD

• Eagles: 11/1

• Patriots: 15/1

Odds to return a kick/punt for a TD

• Patriots: 28/1

• Eagles: 32/1

Odds to block a kick/punt

• Eagles: 5/1

• Patriots: 6/1

Odds to score more TDs

• Patriots: 2/3

• Eagles: 3/2

Odds to throw for more TDs

• Patriots: 2/3

• Eagles: 3/2

Odds to throw more INTs

• Eagles: 5/6

• Patriots: 6/5

Odds to rush for more yards

• Eagles: 2/5

• Patriots: 5/2

Odds to pass for more yards

• Patriots: 1/3

• Eagles: 3/1

Odds both QBs throw for 300+ yards : 9/1

Odds on which player scores the first TD

• Dion Lewis (Patriots): 6/1

• Rob Gronkowski (Patriots): 6/1

• LeGarrette Blount (Eagles): 7/1

• Danny Amendola (Patriots): 9/1

• Alshon Jeffery (Eagles): 9/1

• Brandin Cooks (Patriots): 10/1

• Zach Ertz (Eagles): 10/1

• Nelson Agholor (Eagles): 11/1

• FIELD: 7/1

Odds the opening coin toss comes up heads : 1/1

Odds the team that wins the coin toss

• Defers: 1/7

• Receives: 7/1

Odds a coach challenges a play : 3/4

Odds a challenged play gets overturned : 7/2

Odds on what color Gatorade will be poured on the winning coach

• Orange: 3/1

• Blue: 3/1

• Clear: 5/1

• Purple: 7/1

• Yellow: 7/1

• FIELD: 10/1

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters during a news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Patriots Props

Odds Tom Brady doesn’t play in the Super Bowl : 999/1

Odds Tom Brady breaks the record for most TDs in a Super Bowl : 12/1

Odds Rob Gronkowski tackles someone/jumps on a defenseless player when the play is dead : 24/1

Odds on Bill Belichick’s hoodie color during the game

• Blue: 3/2

• No hoodie: 3/2

• Grey: 9/2

• Red: 54/1

O/U number of (phantom) Tom Brady injuries reported before the game : 0.5

Odds on which body-part Tom Brady will “injure” before the game

• Right hand: 1/1

• Achilles: 3/1

• FIELD: 3/1

Odds Tom Brady retires after the game : 49/1

Odds Bill Belichick retires after the game : 5/2

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson speaks with members of the media during a news conference at the team's NFL football training facility in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Eagles Props

Odds Nick Foles starts over Carson Wentz in 2018 : 99/1

Odds either Foles or Wentz is not with the Eagles next season : 75/1

Odds Nick Foles starts for a team Week 1 of the 2018 season : 75/1

Odds an Eagles fan runs on the field during the Super Bowl : 50/'1

Odds an Eagles fan throws debris on the field during the Super Bowl : 33/1

Over/under number of Eagles fans arrested before the Super Bowl : 1.5

Odds Mike Vick attends the Super Bowl : 9/1

Odds Donovan Mcnabb attends the Super Bowl : 4/1

Odds Terrell Owens attends the Super Bowl : 5/1

How many times will the Eagles’ 17-year Super Bowl drought be mentioned on air during the broadcast : 2.5

Odds Doug Pederson is fired after the game : 999/1

President Donald Trump at the White House, January 23, 2018. (Photo by Getty Images)

Broadcast & Trump Props

Odds Super Bowl 52 viewership is down vs Super Bowl 51 : 2/3

Odds the Super Bowl 52 broadcast will be the highest-rated Super Bowl ever : 39/1

Odds to garner the highest ratings

• Super Bowl 52: 1/90

• 2018 NBA Finals Game 7: 175/1

• 2018 World Series Game 7: 185/1

• 2018 Stanley Cup Game 7: 5000/1

O/U number of times Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth are shown on screen during the broadcast : 4.5

O/U number of times the phrase “greatest of all-time” is said during the broadcast : 1.5

O/U number of times the phrase “unlikeliest of scenarios” is used during game : 0.5

Odds to win USA Today’s Super Bowl AdMeter

• Budweiser: 4/1

• Doritos: 6/1

• Hyundai: 6/1

• Kia: 7/1

• Avocados from Mexico: 11/1

• Coke: 12/1

• FIELD: 7/2

Odds on which company will air the first commercial (after the coin toss)

• Bud Light: 15/1

• Budweiser: 15/1

• Coke: 19/1

• Hyundai: 19/1

• Pepsi: 19/1

• Skittles: 19/1

• Mars/M&Ms: 24/1

• Kia: 24/1

• FIELD: 2/3

O/U commercials featuring Peyton Manning : 0.5

Odds a player in the game is featured in a commercial : 49/1

Odds a player in the game is featured in multiple commercials : 499/1

Odds to make an appearance on Saturday Night Live following the Super Bowl

• Tom Brady: 3/1

• Rob Gronkowski: 8/1

• Nick Foles: 15/1

• Bill Belichick: 499/1

Odds Donald Trump records a pre-game interview with NBC : 9/1

Over/Under number of tweets from Donald Trump during the game : 3.5

Odds Donald Trump will insult _____ via Twitter during game

• the NFL as a whole: 3/4

• any black NFL player: 3/1

• any white NFL player: 30/1

• Justin Timberlake: 39/1

• the Eagles franchise: 49/1

• the Patriots franchise: 99/1

• Tom Brady: 1000/1

Odds the winning team visits White House

• Patriots: 1/3

• Eagles: 4/5

Odds Donald Trump uses the Super Bowl as a distraction to escape the country : 999/1

Odds any player(s) makes a “statement” during the national anthem : 1/1

Odds a player(s) ______ during the national anthem

• raises a fist: 4/1

• displays a political message on an article of clothing: 7/1

• takes a knee: 8/1

• stays in the tunnel: 29/1

• remains in the locker room: 29/1

Calamity Props

Odds there is a Microsoft tablet malfunction : 11/1

Odds the goal posts fall down : 5000/1

Odds the game gets delayed (by anything) : 4/1

Odds the power goes out in the stadium : 12/1

Odds pyrotechnics start a fire in the stadium : 25/1

Odds there is a brawl on the field : 99/1

Odds there is a brawl in the stands amongst the fans : 49/1

Odds a fan streaks the field : 5/1

Odds a fan throws _____ on the field

• beer cup: 3/1

• article of clothing: 4/1

• uneaten food: 5/1

• seat cushion: 14/1

• deflated football: 40/1

• sex toy: 50/1

O/U feet of snow in Minneapolis on February 4th : 1.5

Odds it snows in Minneapolis on February 4th : 2/3

Odds on most likely weather

• Snow: 2/3

• Sunny skies: 4/1

• Sleet: 9/1

• Hail: 20/1

• Rain: 100/1

• Hurricane: 10,000/1

• Locusts: 1,000,000/1

• FIELD: 20/1

In this Nov. 19, 2017, file photo, Pink arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Entertainment Props

Odds on Pink’s hair color during the national anthem

• Blonde: 2/1

• Pink: 5/2

• Brown: 9/2

• Green: 10/1

• FIELD: 8/1

O/U length of Pink’s rendition of the national anthem : 1 minute, 58 seconds

Odds Pink messes up the words to the national anthem : 9/1

Odds there is a halftime show sound malfunction : 11/1

Odds there is a halftime show wardrobe malfunction : 49/1

Odds Justin Timberlake does something that “breaks” Twitter : 9/1

Odds Justin Timberlake will make his entrance via

• zipline: 2/1

• car: 5/1

• motorcycle: 7/1

• jet pack: 15/1

• dog sled: 20/1

• parachute: 50/1

• FIELD: 3/1

Odds someone catches on fire during the halftime show : 25/1

Odds someone falls off the stage during the halftime show : 6/1

O/U on the number of guest performers during the halftime show : 3.5

Odds on opening song of the halftime show

• Can’t Stop the Feeling!: 1/1

• SexyBack: 7/2

• Mirrors: 4/1

• Suit & Tie: 15/1

• Rock Your Body: 50/1

• Purple Rain: 100/1

• FIELD: 25/1

Odds on closing song of the halftime show

• Filthy: 5/2

• Supplies: 7/2

• Suit & Tie: 5/1

• SexyBack: 7/1

• Can’t Stop the Feeling: 12/1

• FIELD: 7/ 1

O/U total number of songs during the halftime show : 5.5

Odds fans boo during the halftime show : 19/1

Odds to make guest appearances during the halftime show

• T.I.: 2/1

• Jay-Z: 5/1

• Beyonce: 6/1

• Jimmy Fallon: 6/1

• Timbaland: 7/1

• Nelly Furtado: 8/1

• Rihanna: 15/1

• Drake: 20/1

• Britney Spears: 22/1

• Snoop Dogg: 25/1

• Ciara: 25/1

• Madonna: 40/1

• ‘NSYNC: 100/1

• Janet Jackson: 200/1

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at cadamski@tribweb.com or via Twitter @C_AdamskiTrib.