Steelers' JuJu Smith-Shuster tops rookie jersey sales

Steelers' wide receiver JuJu Smith-Shuster had a stand-out rookie season and his fans responded by scooping up his jersey.

Smith-Shuster had the top selling rookie jersey this season according to the NFL Shop .

The jerseys of teammates T.J. Watt, linebacker, and James Conner, running back, were also among the top sellers. Watt was the third best-selling jersey; Conner the 11th.

The NFL's rookie running back class this year was strong and those jerseys sold well. In addition to Conner, there were five other rookie running back jerseys on the list, including Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers, Alvin Kamara of the Saints, Leonard Fournette of the Jaguars.

Rookie quarterbacks Deshaun Watson of the Texans and Mitch Trubisky of the Bears made the list.

Here's the list of the top 15 best-selling rookies jerseys:

1. JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

2. Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans

3. T.J. Watt, LB, Pittsburgh Steelers

4. Mitch Trubisky, QB, Chicago Bears

5. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers

6. Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

7. Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

8. Kareem Hunt, RB, Kansas City Chiefs

9. Jamal Adams, S, New York Jets

10. Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings

11. James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

12. Marshon Lattimore, CB, New Orleans Saints

13. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

14. Jabrill Peppers, DB, Cleveland Browns

15. Myles Garrett, DL, Cleveland Browns