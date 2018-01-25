Justin LaBar: New XFL could challenge NFL

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL.

Seventeen years ago, McMahon, with the growl and gusto associated with this third-generation promoter, announced, “This is the XFL.” On Thursday afternoon, a more reserved but no less enthused McMahon revealed his league would return in 2020 as “football reimagined” — shaped by fans' ideas, possibly without halftime and with fewer commercial breaks.

The new XFL will consist of eight teams, each with 40-player rosters. All cities are being considered for franchises, but no decisions have been made for which football towns the XFL will call home.

That means Pittsburgh is a contender. So is Pittsburg, Kansas, presumably.

Reviving the XFL might seem like rehashing a failure, but McMahon sounded to have learned from past mistakes. In his news conference on Thursday, McMahon noted several factors that will distinguish the next XFL from its predecessor.

All changes should encourage fans of football, too.

McMahon said this XFL would commit to the safety of players, quality of play, and that now WWE talents would be involved. Instead of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin running a potential Austin Rattlesnakes franchise, an experienced football executive would land that job.

As for the actual athletes, the new XFL's players will not be permitted to have a criminal background. A DUI conviction would prohibit a player from the XFL, McMahon said.

And if the somewhat barbarism of the former XFL was your cup of sludge, you likely won't want to watch the revival. Professionalism is on the mind of McMahon, who in recent years has strived to clean up WWE for a more family-friendly audience.

Notably absent from McMahon's announcement on Thursday was a commitment to a broadcast partner. He said all distribution platforms would be considered.

Opening the XFL to a digital landscape might be the secret to its potential success. The NFL has hardly been quick to adapt to the non-traditional models for delivering content to football fans. McMahon's WWE is miles ahead of America's most popular league in that regard — and it showed Thursday.

When making his announcement, McMahon did not stand behind a podium, in front of a room full of reporters. There was a virtual set. Questions came by way of a conference call. The event was streamed to more than 60,000 people via social media instead of carried by a network or cable television station.

Was that McMahon sending a signal that his XFL will gladly go where Roger Goodell's NFL, with its declining TV ratings, will not (to a digitally inclined audience)?

Maybe. Probably. Or, to borrow Austin's catchphrase, “Oh, hell yeah!”

Though he emphatically stated the new XFL would not impact his role with WWE, of which McMahon is chairman, it is impossible to envision how another attempt at football would not steer his focus from the brand that has made him a billionaire.

Fans of WWE should not fear McMahon's time being taken away from what he calls “sports entertainment.” That development should offer his son-in-law, Paul “Triple H” Levesque to bring freshness to WWE's signature programs: “Monday Night RAW” and “Smackdown Live.”

Levesque has flourished leading WWE's developmental brand, NXT, in recent years. He has transformed it from a training initiative to a viable brand that tours the world similarly to the WWE's two big shows.

WWE's main roster will only benefit from Levesque's increased authority (no pun intended).

Football fans will benefit if McMahon find success with the XFL. And he just might.

More than anything, McMahon has a talent for recognizing moments. There seems to be one happening in America, where the once untouchable NFL has faced backlash because of its on- and off-field issues ranging from confounding rules to controversies involving race, violence and safety. Over the past couple of seasons, reports have surfaced that the NFL has experienced dips in attendance, ratings and popularity with the valued younger demographic.

Maybe the NFL would benefit from a fight? McMahon has a history of thriving when he's in one. His WWE became biggest when it was involved in professional wrestling's famous “Monday Night Wars” with the former WCW.

Still, when it comes to football in America, the NFL remains the big dog in the yard. That dog has already swatted away McMahon once when he tried nipping at the NFL's heels.

A bet on any alternative pro football league is unwise. Then again, so is a bet against a motivated McMahon.

On Thursday, we witnessed what a motivated McMahon looks like: somebody who has taken steps to avoid repeating the XFL's doomed history.

Justin LaBar is a staff writer. Reach him at jlabar@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JustinLaBar