AFC rallies to beat NFC in rain-soaked Pro Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Delanie Walker held the ball in the end zone and waited for his teammates to celebrate.

They came from every direction: left, right and even the bench.

The Tennessee Titans tight end caught two touchdown passes, including an 18-yarder with 1 minute, 31 seconds remaining, and the AFC beat the NFC, 24-23, in a rain-soaked Pro Bowl on Sunday.

Teammates mobbed him. Steelers receiver Antonio Brown, Baltimore safety Eric Weddle, Jacksonville cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin were among those who left the sideline to congratulate Walker.

“That's as real as it gets in football,” Oakland quarterback Derek Carr said. “You always want to win, especially with money on the line.”

The winning team got $64,000 each, double the losing team's share. Including Brown, there were nine Steelers on the winning team, which was coached by Tomlin and his staff.

“You've got guys on the sidelines saying, ‘I need that money,' ” Carr said.

Carr completed 11 of 15 passes for 115 yards and connected with Walker on a skinny post for the winning score.

Denver's Von Miller sealed the victory when he caused and recovered a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff. Miller posed problems all afternoon for the NFC.

“I go all out all the time,” Miller said.

Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward, the team's lone representative on defense besides injured linebacker Ryan Shazier, went all out, too. He finished with four tackles, including a sack.

Kicker Chris Boswell kicked a 41-yard field goal and had three extra points. Brown, the NFL's leader in receiving yards, had just one catch for 3 yards and threw an incomplete pass on a trick play. Le'Veon bell rushed twice for 3 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who started, helped the NFC take an early lead when Minnesota's Harrison Barnes intercepted a pass and returned it for a 79-yard touchdown.

Smith's touchdown was one of several defensive gems.

Arizona's Patrick Peterson had two interceptions. And two players took exception to one aggressive takedown. Tennessee left tackle Taylor Lewan and Oakland guard Kelechi Osemele had words for New Orleans defensive end Cameron Jordan after he drilled Indianapolis tight end Jack Doyle.

None of those plays compared to Miller's clinching strip-sack.

“I knew Von was going to do it,” Broncos teammate Aqib Talib said. “When it's clutch time, crunch time, that's what he does. We needed a play, and Von went and did what he does.”

The AFC overcame a 17-point halftime deficit and four turnovers to win.

Each of the AFC quarterbacks — Roethlisberger, Kansas City's Alex Smith and Carr — threw interceptions. And Kansas City returner Tyreek Hill muffed a punt.

Roethlisberger went 7 of 13 for 50 yards.

Carr made up for his mistake by completing a 12-yard pass to Miami's Jarvis Landry on a fourth-and-7 play in the waning minutes. He found Walker down the middle three plays later.

Walker was voted the offensive MVP, and Miller was the defensive MVP.

Both got luxury cars to go with trophies.