Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

NFL writer: Pitt's O'Neill struggles, Penn State's Hamilton shines at Senior Bowl

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, Jan. 29, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Pitt lineman Brian O'Neill carries the ball towards the end zone as N.C. State's Kentavius Street defends during their game on Oct. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review
Pitt lineman Brian O'Neill carries the ball towards the end zone as N.C. State's Kentavius Street defends during their game on Oct. 14, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton (5) catches a touchdown pass as Indiana's Tony Fields (19) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)
Penn State's DaeSean Hamilton (5) catches a touchdown pass as Indiana's Tony Fields (19) defends during the first half of an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Chris Knight)

NFL writer Matt Miller, who covers the draft for Bleacher Report, was in Mobile, Ala., last week keeping an eye on the top prospects.

He came away with questions about former Pitt offensive tackle Brian O'Neill, but he also sees a future for him in the NFL.

Meanwhile, he listed wide receivers DaeSean Hamilton of Penn State and Oklahoma State's James Washington (two guys Pitt fans remember all too well) among players who made themselves some money with their Senior Bowl efforts.

Miller also had questions about San Diego State running back Rashaad Penny, who led the nation in rushing last season with 2,248 yards, but he liked what he saw of Oklahoma quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.

Here are Miller's thoughts:

Brian O'Neill

“Drills at the Senior Bowl are slanted toward the defensive line having success given some of the situations the blockers are put in, which might be why O'Neill struggled,” Miller wrote. “He did flash his athleticism and agility, but he had a hard time pushing defenders out of the hole. I left Mobile thinking O'Neill would be a great right tackle in a zone scheme.”

Rashaad Penny

“Penny is a player I really liked on film and expected to see have a big week in Mobile, but he was largely absent in drills on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Miller wrote. “Penny's build (5-foot-11, 220 pounds) is also a small concern given his large, muscular upper body and the lack of lower-body power. He's still a possible mid-rounder, but the traits he showed don't match the production he turned in at SDSU.”

DaeSean Hamilton

“The Penn State offense revolved around running back Saquon Barkley, but there was no denying the skill of DaeSean Hamilton when he was given chances this season. That showed up at the Senior Bowl. Hamilton, despite a few early drops, emerged as a clean route-runner with the speed to separate from defenders. He could be looking at a Zay Jones-type rise to the second round.”

James Washington

Washington was flawless through the week of practices and impressed with his physical route running, his speed on deep routes and his ability to track and attack the deep ball,” Miller wrote. “He might even sneak into the late first round if he can parlay this into a strong NFL Scouting Combine performance.”

None of that should surprise any Pitt defensive back who chased Washington around the secondary in two games the past two seasons. Washington's totals against Pitt: 14 receptions, 420 yards, two touchdowns.

Baker Mayfield

“Bakermania was in full effect all week long, and the Oklahoma quarterback rose to the occasion. His mother being hospitalized because of illness caused Mayfield to arrive in Mobile two hours before his first practice, but he was among the first players on the field Tuesday. From that moment on, his energy, accuracy and athleticism were on display. Mayfield had a strong week and confirmed that his playmaking and touch aren't a product of scheme or Big 12 defenses.”

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.