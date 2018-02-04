Eagles' LeGarrette Blount beats Patriots' James Harrison on Super Bowl TD run
On a Super Bowl play that featured a pair of former Steelers, LeGarrette Blount won the battle.
Blount ran past a helpless James Harrison to score on a 21-yard run to give the Philadelphia Eagles a 15-3 lead over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
Blount broke to the left and followed the block by Isaac Seumalo and Stefen Wisniewski, a Central Catholic and Penn State product, who sealed off Harrison and Malcolm Brown.
Both Blount and Harrison were disgruntled about their playing time and released during the regular season by the Steelers, Blount in November 2014 and Harrison this past December. Both eventually signed with the Patriots, but Blount signed with the Eagles.
Other players with Pittsburgh-area connections include Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (Woodland Hills), running back Dion Lewis (Pitt), wide receiver Chris Hogan (Penn State), linebacker Nicholas Grigsby (Pitt) and cornerback Ryan Lewis (Pitt), as well as assistant special teams coach Raymond Ventrone (Chartiers Valley) and Eagles linebacker Najee Goode and running back Wendall Smallwood, both from West Virginia, and running backs coach Duce Staley, a former Steeler.
