For Super Bowl QBs as receivers, Foles the hero and Brady the goat
Updated 10 hours ago
When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, Tom Brady might be the GOAT.
But as a receiver, the New England Patriots star is just a goat.
Where Brady dropped a wide-open pass from Danny Amendola, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught his first career touchdown on a fourth-and-goal trick play from the 1-yard line late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII.
Foles is a better receiver than Brady— Tim Benz (@TimBenzPGH) February 5, 2018
Danny Amendola trying to throw to Tom Brady #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ik2h6RK34d— Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 5, 2018
Nick Foles caught his pass because it hit him right in the hands. Brady didn't catch his because it was an overthrow.— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 5, 2018
First half recap:Trey Burton has more TD passes than Tom Brady; Nick Foles has more TD catches than any Patriots receiver; and Brady has more dropped passes than TD passes.Got all that?— Geoff Mosher (@GeoffMosherNFL) February 5, 2018
Foles lined up in the shotgun, but motioned to his right to allow for a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, who lateraled to tight end Trey Burton. A former quarterback at Florida, Burton tossed a touchdown pass to Foles to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead they took into halftime.
"They go to the very, very, very back of the playbook for the touchdown," NBC announcer Al Michaels said.
Added color analyst Cris Collinsworth: "This play call has a chance to be remembered as one of the all-time greats."
This is unreal. The touchdown catch by #Eagles Foles? It appears to have originated from his high school playbook. https://t.co/SADyYMfNNn— Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 5, 2018
On the first target of his career, Nick Foles becomes the first QB to catch a TD pass in the Super Bowl. John Elway and Jim Kelly are the only other QBs to catch a pass in the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/l9gZLlERqC— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2018
Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.