NFL

For Super Bowl QBs as receivers, Foles the hero and Brady the goat

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 8:33 p.m.
Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.
Getty Images
Nick Foles of the Philadelphia Eagles makes a 1-yard touchdown reception during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

When it comes to NFL quarterbacks, Tom Brady might be the GOAT.

But as a receiver, the New England Patriots star is just a goat.

Where Brady dropped a wide-open pass from Danny Amendola, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles caught his first career touchdown on a fourth-and-goal trick play from the 1-yard line late in the second quarter of Super Bowl LII.

Foles lined up in the shotgun, but motioned to his right to allow for a direct snap to running back Corey Clement, who lateraled to tight end Trey Burton. A former quarterback at Florida, Burton tossed a touchdown pass to Foles to give the Eagles a 22-12 lead they took into halftime.

"They go to the very, very, very back of the playbook for the touchdown," NBC announcer Al Michaels said.

Added color analyst Cris Collinsworth: "This play call has a chance to be remembered as one of the all-time greats."

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

