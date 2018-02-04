Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Woodland Hills grad Gronkowski delivers Super Bowl TD

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:03 p.m.
Rob Gronkowski of the Patriots catches a 5-yard touchdown reception past Ronald Darby of the Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrate a 5-yard touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles in the third quarter of Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.
Rob Gronkowski celebrates his 5-yard touchdown reception with James Develin #46 of the New England Patriots against the Philadelphia Eagles during the third quarter in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.
Score it a Super Bowl touchdown for the WPIAL.

Trailing by 10 points to start the second half, the New England Patriots turned to Tom Brady's favorite target. And tight end Rob Gronkowski, a Woodland Hills graduate, delivered in a big way.

Gronkowski caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady to complete an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut the Philadelphia Eagles' lead to 22-19 with 12:15 remaining in the third quarter.

Gronkowski had four catches for 68 yards on the drive, for gains of 25, 24, 14 and 5 yards. He has five receptions for 77 yards on 10 targets.

Brady has completed 16 of 29 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

