Woodland Hills grad Gronkowski delivers Super Bowl TD
Updated 8 hours ago
Score it a Super Bowl touchdown for the WPIAL.
Trailing by 10 points to start the second half, the New England Patriots turned to Tom Brady's favorite target. And tight end Rob Gronkowski, a Woodland Hills graduate, delivered in a big way.
Belichick halftime adjustment: throw to #Gronkowski— Max Kellerman (@maxkellerman) February 5, 2018
Gronkowski caught a 5-yard touchdown pass from Brady to complete an eight-play, 75-yard scoring drive to cut the Philadelphia Eagles' lead to 22-19 with 12:15 remaining in the third quarter.
Most Pass TD by QB-Receiver Duo – NFL Postseason HistoryJoe Montana-Jerry Rice 12Tom Brady-Rob Gronkowski 11Brett Favre-Antonio Freeman 10 pic.twitter.com/3OXEs9casO— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 5, 2018
Gronkowski had four catches for 68 yards on the drive, for gains of 25, 24, 14 and 5 yards. He has five receptions for 77 yards on 10 targets.
Rob Gronkowski was targeted 5 times in the first half.Rob Gronkowski was targeted 5 times in the opening drive of the second half.— Pro Football Focus (@PFF) February 5, 2018
Only Jerry Rice (22) and John Stallworth (12) have more receiving touchdowns in NFL playoff history than Rob Gronkowski (11) #Patriots #SBLII— NFL Research (@NFLResearch) February 5, 2018
Brady has completed 16 of 29 passes for 344 yards and a touchdown.
Patriots remembered they have Rob Gronkowski and now the Eagles are in trouble.— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 5, 2018
