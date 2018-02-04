Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Brady, Gronkowski tie NFL postseason touchdowns record

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 9:57 p.m.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up for another touchdown, giving the New England Patriots their first lead in Super Bowl LII and tying an NFL postseason record in the process.

Brady threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Gronkowski, the tight end from Woodland Hills, with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game and Stephen Gostkowski's point-after kick gave the Patriots a 33-32 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Brady and Gronkowski have now connected on 12 touchdowns, tying the San Francisco 49ers' Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for most in NFL postseason history.

Brady also is on the verge of breaking his own Super Bowl record for passing yards (466), completing 24 of 38 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns and a 131.1 rating.

Gronkowski also caught a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and has six catches for 81 yards.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrates his 4-yard fourth quarter touchdown reception against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots celebrate their third quarter touchdown pass against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
