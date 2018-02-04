Brady, Gronkowski tie NFL postseason touchdowns record

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski teamed up for another touchdown, giving the New England Patriots their first lead in Super Bowl LII and tying an NFL postseason record in the process.

Brady threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Gronkowski, the tight end from Woodland Hills, with 9:22 remaining in the fourth quarter to tie the game and Stephen Gostkowski's point-after kick gave the Patriots a 33-32 lead over the Philadelphia Eagles at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Brady and Gronkowski have now connected on 12 touchdowns, tying the San Francisco 49ers' Joe Montana and Jerry Rice for most in NFL postseason history.

Brady also is on the verge of breaking his own Super Bowl record for passing yards (466), completing 24 of 38 passes for 457 yards and three touchdowns and a 131.1 rating.

Gronkowski also caught a 5-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and has six catches for 81 yards.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer.