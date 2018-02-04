Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Eagles survive ground, Patriots to win first Super Bowl, 41-33

Kevin Gorman
Kevin Gorman | Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018, 10:48 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

The Philadelphia Eagles did what the Steelers couldn't this season.

They had a catch that survived the ground, and the Eagles survived Tom Brady's Hail Mary to beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It is the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship, and the victory prevented the Patriots from tying the Steelers' six Lombardi trophies for most in NFL history.

Nick Foles threw an 11-yard pass for the go-ahead touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz, but the ball hit the ground and popped up as he landed in the end zone before landing in his hands again. After review, the touchdown stood because it was ruled that Ertz became a runner before he crossed the plane of the goal line. The Eagles took a 38-33 lead with 2:21 left.

That play was eerily similar to the controversial call that cost the Steelers a touchdown against the Patriots in a 27-24 loss on Dec. 17 at Heinz Field, when tight end Jesse James' scoring play was reversed when it was ruled that he didn't complete the process of the catch by surviving the ground.

That loss cost the Steelers the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Brady was seeking the 12th game-winning drive of his postseason career, but the Eagles' Brandon Graham forced a Brady fumble that was recovered by rookie Derek Barnett.

The Eagles added a Jake Elliott 46-yard field goal for an eight-point cushion. Brady passed for an NFL postseason-record 505 yards, but his last-second prayer of a pass was knocked down in the end zone as time expired.

Foles, who went from backup to starter when Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury, completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP.

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.

Foles gold: Backup QB leads Eagles to 1st Super Bowl title 
MINNEAPOLIS — A backup quarterback playing like a Hall of Famer and a fearless coach digging deep into his bag of gadget-play tricks put a ...
The Eagles' Zach Ertz catches an 11-yard touchdown pass past the Patriots' Devin McCourty during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018, in Minneapolis.
Getty Images
click me