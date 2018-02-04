Eagles survive ground, Patriots to win first Super Bowl, 41-33

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Philadelphia Eagles did what the Steelers couldn't this season.

They had a catch that survived the ground, and the Eagles survived Tom Brady's Hail Mary to beat the New England Patriots, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

It is the Eagles' first Super Bowl championship, and the victory prevented the Patriots from tying the Steelers' six Lombardi trophies for most in NFL history.

Pittsburgh: New England: Philadelphia: — 412 (@Shop412) February 5, 2018

Nick Foles threw an 11-yard pass for the go-ahead touchdown to tight end Zach Ertz, but the ball hit the ground and popped up as he landed in the end zone before landing in his hands again. After review, the touchdown stood because it was ruled that Ertz became a runner before he crossed the plane of the goal line. The Eagles took a 38-33 lead with 2:21 left.

That play was eerily similar to the controversial call that cost the Steelers a touchdown against the Patriots in a 27-24 loss on Dec. 17 at Heinz Field, when tight end Jesse James' scoring play was reversed when it was ruled that he didn't complete the process of the catch by surviving the ground.

it's crazy cuz that's the same thing Jesse did and it got called incomplete...lol I guess IDK what a catch is anymore — Le'Veon Bell (@L_Bell26) February 5, 2018

That loss cost the Steelers the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

Philadelphia will be unhinged!! Yikes... congrats to our Pa cross state team should've been an all Pa bowl!! — Ron Arnoni (@rarnoni127) February 5, 2018

Brady was seeking the 12th game-winning drive of his postseason career, but the Eagles' Brandon Graham forced a Brady fumble that was recovered by rookie Derek Barnett.

Took a Michigan man to beat a Michigan man — Chase Winovich (@Chase_Winovich) February 5, 2018

The Eagles added a Jake Elliott 46-yard field goal for an eight-point cushion. Brady passed for an NFL postseason-record 505 yards, but his last-second prayer of a pass was knocked down in the end zone as time expired.

Foles, who went from backup to starter when Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending knee injury, completed 28 of 43 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns and was named Super Bowl MVP.

#Eagles QB Nick Foles is the Super Bowl MVP... a sentence we all thought we'd be able to write. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 5, 2018

Some perspective:We now have a former grocery store bagger (Kurt Warner) and a guy who nearly left the game to become a pastor (Nick Foles) who have 'Super Bowl MVP' on their resumes. Kids: dream big. Anything is possible. — Bonnie Bernstein (@BonnieBernstein) February 5, 2018

I know Pittsburgh fans were dreading this game...but it was one of the most entertaining games in Super Bowl history from beginning to end — Guy Junker (@GuyJunkerWTAE) February 5, 2018

Kevin Gorman is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at kgorman@tribweb.com or via Twitter @KGorman_Trib.