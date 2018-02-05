Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Philly's celebrity fans congratulate Eagles on Super Bowl win

Frank Carnevale
Frank Carnevale | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 11:06 a.m.
Philadelphia police officers and Philadelphia Eagles fans react on a street in Philadelphia at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, taking place in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33. (Mark C Psoras/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Philadelphia police officers and Philadelphia Eagles fans react on a street in Philadelphia at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, taking place in Minneapolis on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. The Eagles won 41-33. (Mark C Psoras/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Fans celebrate in Center City after the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New England Patriots to win the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018 in Philadelphia. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Jake Tapper. Sly Stallone.

All the Philly celebs came out to congratulate their Eagles on their first championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles won a shootout against the New England Patriots, 41-33, to take home their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

And many of Philly's celebrity fans took to Twitter to say congrats.

Actor Will Smith, who grew up in Philly, posted a happy dance video to his Instagram.

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

DJ Jazzy Jeff, who is best know for his friendship with The Fresh Prince, also tweets congrats to his team.

Rob McElhenney, from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, says it's a Philly thing.

Sylvester Stallone, who portrayed one of Philly most iconic, though fictional character, posted several images to Instagram.

YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!!

A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on

M. Night Shyamalan, the director, who grew up in suburban Philadephia, was at the game.

Jake Tapper, CNN anchor, was tweeting all night during the game and afterwards.

Former Vice President and Delaware Senator Joe Biden sent his congrats.

Kobe Bryant is more associated with Los Angles and the Lakers, but he's from Philadelphia.

Actor Ryan Phillippe, from nearby Delware, was pulling for the Eagles too.

On the Patriots side, actor Donnie Wahlberg posted a congratulations note.

Donnie's brother Mark earlier said that he was rooting for both teams.

Philadelphia cleaning up after some celebrations turn unruly 
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia was cleaning up Monday after pockets of Super Bowl victory celebrations turned unruly overnight, with rowdy Eagles fans smashing department store windows, ...
