Philly's celebrity fans congratulate Eagles on Super Bowl win

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Jake Tapper. Sly Stallone.

All the Philly celebs came out to congratulate their Eagles on their first championship.

The Philadelphia Eagles won a shootout against the New England Patriots, 41-33, to take home their first Lombardi Trophy on Sunday.

And many of Philly's celebrity fans took to Twitter to say congrats.

Actor Will Smith, who grew up in Philly, posted a happy dance video to his Instagram.

PHILLY HAS LEFT THE BUILDING!! A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 4, 2018 at 7:44pm PST

DJ Jazzy Jeff, who is best know for his friendship with The Fresh Prince, also tweets congrats to his team.

Hello....My name is DJ Jazzy Jeff...and I'm West Phliladelphia...Born and Raised!!! Congratulations to the @Eagles ... Proud to be from Philly!!! #Eagles — The Magnificent... (@djjazzyjeff215) February 5, 2018

Rob McElhenney, from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, says it's a Philly thing.

Hard to explain if you're not from Philly. They joy. The joy. THE JOY. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/GWoL2GF7Rm — Rob McElhenney (@RMcElhenney) February 5, 2018

Sylvester Stallone, who portrayed one of Philly most iconic, though fictional character, posted several images to Instagram.

YO, EAGLES YA DID IT !!!!! A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) on Feb 4, 2018 at 8:07pm PST

M. Night Shyamalan, the director, who grew up in suburban Philadephia, was at the game.

Jake Tapper, CNN anchor, was tweeting all night during the game and afterwards.

Former Vice President and Delaware Senator Joe Biden sent his congrats.

This team never gave up. No matter the injuries, no matter the odds. They showed incredible heart. What a great win tonight, @Eagles . #FlyEaglesFly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) February 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant is more associated with Los Angles and the Lakers, but he's from Philadelphia.

Actor Ryan Phillippe, from nearby Delware, was pulling for the Eagles too.

On the Patriots side, actor Donnie Wahlberg posted a congratulations note.

The best team always wins.Congrats to #Philly .Today, and this year, your @Eagles are the best team.ps-See you next year. — Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) February 5, 2018

Donnie's brother Mark earlier said that he was rooting for both teams.