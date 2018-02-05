Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Police: Suspect in Colts player's crash death deported twice

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 12:03 p.m.
In this Nov. 20, 2016 file photo, Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson (53) walks off the field following an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans in Indianapolis. Jackson, 26, was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. The Colts said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 4, 3018, that the team is 'heartbroken' by Jackson's death. Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
This June 13, 2017 file photo shows Indianapolis Colts football player Edwin Jackson. Jackson, 26, was one of two men killed when a suspected drunken driver struck them as they stood outside their car along a highway in Indianapolis. The Colts said in a statement Sunday, Feb. 4, 3018, that the team is 'heartbroken' by Jackson's death. Authorities say the driver that struck them before dawn on Sunday tried to flee on foot but was quickly captured. (AP Photo, File)
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man being held in a suspected drunken driving crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson has twice been deported from the U.S.

Indiana State Police said Monday that 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala is a citizen of Guatemala and gave officers a fake name following the Sunday accident.

Investigators say he's in U.S. illegally and was deported in 2007 and 2009. He remained in the Marion County Jail on Monday.

Police say the 26-year-old Jackson and 54-year-old Jeffrey Monroe were standing outside their car along Interstate 70 in Indianapolis when they were hit and killed by a pickup truck being driven by Orrego-Savala.

Police say they believe Orrego-Savala was intoxicated and driving without a license. Police say they're working with prosecutors on potential criminal charges.

