NFL

Patriots Super Bowl championship gear going overseas

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
Dan Paranich, of Scranton, Pa., places a freshly printed Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 52 championship T-shirt on a conveyor into a heater at Kevin's Worldwide in Scranton on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Pre-printed shirts declaring the New England Patriots as the winners are slated to be sent to people in need overseas.
The New England Patriots didn't win Super Bowl LII, but there's a bunch of pre-printed gear that says they did.

But their loss will be the gain of people in need overseas.

For a fourth year, the NFL has teamed up with Good360 , a charitable organization in Alexandria, Va., to donate and distribute excess merchandise from the AFC, NFC and Super Bowl championship games.

It includes shirts, sweatshirts, hats and other apparel items.

Good360 works with companies to donate excess merchandise to charities instead of destroying it.

“Every year, thousands of apparel items are pre-printed with messaging proclaiming both participating teams as NFL champions — but obviously only one team can win the big game,” said Shari Rudolph, Good360's chief marketing officer.

Rudolph said Good360 will learn more about the amount of goods in the coming days and weeks as they are collected and inventoried. Thousands of items are accounted for already.

Good360 will then notify its nonprofit partners to see who has a need for that particular product and is capable of transporting and distributing the items to regions approved by the NFL.

“Once partners and distribution plans have been solidified, the products are shipped to a single domestic location and stored until enough items have been collected to fill a container,” Rudolph said. “The goods are then shipped overseas and distributed to people in need.”

Merchandise can go to pre-approved countries in various regions, including Africa, Latin America, Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

And, no, none of it will be available here.

“One of the most important things Good360 can offer our donors is peace of mind that the products they earmark for donations are handled correctly and that there is no chance of items finding their way back into the domestic marketplace,” Rudolph said. “The NFL requires that all donations be distributed to people in need in their pre-approved list of countries.”

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

