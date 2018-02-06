Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Several Eagles players say they won't visit White House

Philly.com | Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl Media Day at Xcel Energy Center on January 29, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. Super Bowl LII will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Malcolm Jenkins of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl Media Day at Xcel Energy Center on January 29, 2018 in St Paul, Minnesota. Super Bowl LII will be played between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on February 4. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long takes part in a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Chris Long takes part in a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018, in Minneapolis. Philadelphia is scheduled to face the New England Patriots Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 30, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Torrey Smith of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on January 30, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Updated 11 hours ago

Several Eagles players are indicating they will not visit the White House following Philadelphia's 41-33 win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of the league's most outspoken players about social-justice issues, told CNN anchor John Berman that he decided to skip a customary Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Trump in order to stay true to the message he's promoted all season.

“My message has been clear all year. I'm about creating positive change in the communities that I come from, whether it be Philadelphia, New Jersey, Ohio, Louisiana, or this entire country,” Jenkins said. “I want to see changes in our criminal justice system. I want to see us push for economic and educational advancement in communities of color and low-income communities.”

Wide receiver Torrey Smith told reporters at the Super Bowl he was upset that Trump and his supporters suggested that players were protesting the national anthem itself.

“We read the news just like everyone else,” Smith said. “They call it the anthem protest. We're not protesting the anthem. It's a protest during the anthem. My father when he dies, is going to be buried with an American flag draped around his casket, being that he served in the army. Also, there are soldiers that have issues going on right now, and they are things that affect them. They're things that affect my father. He understands both sides of the issue.”

On Monday, Smith responded to critics who called him out for declaring even before the Super Bowl that he wouldn't visit the White House.

Defensive lineman Chris Long has also said he wouldn't attend a celebration at the White House.

Long, who donated his entire salary to charity and didn't visit the White House after playing on the Patriots' winning team in 2017, said last week he would decline an invitation to celebrate with the president.

“No, I'm not going to the White House,” Long said on the Pardon My Take podcast. “Are you kidding me?”

Running back LeGarrette Blount, who also played for the Patriots last season, joined Long in skipping Trump's White House invite last year.

“I just don't feel welcome into that house,” Blount, who hasn't indicated if he'll again decline to attend, said at the time. “I'm just gonna leave it at that.”

The championship-winning team typically visits the White House sometime in the months after the victory.

Trump has repeatedly attacked the NFL for allowing players to protest racial injustice ahead of games during the national anthem, conflating the players' concerns about social issues with being disrespectful to the flag. He even emphasized the importance of standing for the national anthem during his State of the Union speech last week, and issued a statement Sunday afternoon encouraging players not to protest ahead of the Super Bowl.

Still, Trump congratulated the Eagles for their Super Bowl victory following the game Sunday night.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

According to ESPN's Thomas Neumann, the tradition of winning teams making a trip to the White House started in 1865, when President Andrew Johnson invited the Brooklyn Atlantics and Washington Nationals amateur baseball clubs. The first NFL team to visit the White House was the 1980 Super Bowl Champion Pittsburgh Steelers, who were invited by President Jimmy Carter as part of a dual ceremony with the World Series-winning Pittsburgh Pirates.

The first time an athlete's decision to boycott the White House celebration made big news was 1984, when NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird declined President Ronald Reagan's invitation to attend a celebration of the NBA champion Boston Celtics.

Bird didn't offer a public reason for his decision to skip the White House visit, saying at the time, “If the president wants to see me, he knows where to find me.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me