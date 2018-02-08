Philly fans up early for Eagles Super Bowl parade
Updated 6 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles fans are ready.
They began lining up before the sun rose early Thursday for a parade celebrating the team's Super Bowl championship win on Sunday.Some slept in their cars and others camped out at train stations to get a prime spot for the celebration, as early as 6 a.m., reported Action News 6.
If you are still on your way to Eakins Oval for the Philadelphia #EaglesParade , you may want to think about finding a different spot! https://t.co/QTZccxwJr3 pic.twitter.com/FmbnbnivVq— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) February 8, 2018
#EaglesParade is real. pic.twitter.com/CTL3t15FJw— Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) February 8, 2018
The 11 a.m. parade will begin in South Philadelphia and wind through city streets end at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where a ceremony will be held from about 1-3 p.m. There will be free beer along the parade route. City officials anticipate attendance could be about 1 million fans — higher than the city saw for the 2008 Phillies World Series parade celebration. Even Pittsburgh is getting in on the action. The National Aviary released a video of its bald eagle, Steller's sea eagle and martial eagle, but the video came with a black-and-gold caveat.
"While the birds at the National Aviary are true Pittsburgh Steelers fans, the entire flock is happy to extend its congratulations to Pittsburgh's neighbors to the east, the Philadelphia Eagles," the aviary said in a news release.