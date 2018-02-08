Chiefs cut former Pitt, Aliquippa star Darrelle Revis

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Chiefs cut cornerback Darrelle Revis, the team announced Thursday.

Revis, a former Pitt and Aliquippa star, signed a two-year, incentive-laden contract in November and finished with two passes defended and 10 tackles in five regular-season games, including two starts.

But his most memorable, or forgettable, moment with the Chiefs occurred in their AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Titans.

The Chiefs led 21-3 in the third quarter when Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was flushed from the pocket on a third-and-goal from the Chiefs' 6-yard line. He ran left and tossed the ball into the end zone.

Revis leaped and batted the ball away — right back into the arms of Mariota, who snagged it out of the air and touched it to the pylon for a touchdown.

Mariota became the first player in NFL postseason history throw a touchdown pass to himself, and the Titans' comeback would turn into a 22-21 victory.

Revis, 32, spent the previous 10 seasons with the Jets, Patriots and Buccaneers and was once considered one of the game's top cornerbacks. He's been selected to five Pro Bowls.

The Chiefs already picked up a defensive back in the offseason when they acquired Kendall Fuller from Washington along with a third-round pick in the trade for quarterback Alex Smith. Fuller, who has played corner and slot corner, is expected to have a major role in the secondary.