Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Chiefs cut former Pitt, Aliquippa star Darrelle Revis

The Kansas City Star | Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, 7:27 p.m.
The Chiefs' Darrelle Revis leaves the field after a game against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.
The Chiefs' Darrelle Revis leaves the field after a game against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Chiefs cut cornerback Darrelle Revis, the team announced Thursday.

Revis, a former Pitt and Aliquippa star, signed a two-year, incentive-laden contract in November and finished with two passes defended and 10 tackles in five regular-season games, including two starts.

But his most memorable, or forgettable, moment with the Chiefs occurred in their AFC wild-card playoff loss to the Titans.

The Chiefs led 21-3 in the third quarter when Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota was flushed from the pocket on a third-and-goal from the Chiefs' 6-yard line. He ran left and tossed the ball into the end zone.

Revis leaped and batted the ball away — right back into the arms of Mariota, who snagged it out of the air and touched it to the pylon for a touchdown.

Mariota became the first player in NFL postseason history throw a touchdown pass to himself, and the Titans' comeback would turn into a 22-21 victory.

Revis, 32, spent the previous 10 seasons with the Jets, Patriots and Buccaneers and was once considered one of the game's top cornerbacks. He's been selected to five Pro Bowls.

The Chiefs already picked up a defensive back in the offseason when they acquired Kendall Fuller from Washington along with a third-round pick in the trade for quarterback Alex Smith. Fuller, who has played corner and slot corner, is expected to have a major role in the secondary.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me