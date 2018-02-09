Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Philadelphia cleaning up after Eagles Super Bowl parade

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 7:01 a.m.
Fans leave through a sea of mud and trash after a celebration in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.
Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, right, arrives in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art after a Super Bowl victory parade for the Philadelphia Eagleson Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia is cleaning up the streets one day after hundreds of thousands celebrated the Eagles' Super Bowl victory with a parade.

Crews on Friday are picking up trash left behind as fans watched the team travel in open-top double decker buses Thursday from their stadium to the art museum steps made famous in the “Rocky” movies.

Coach Doug Pederson walked part of the route while carrying the Lombardi Trophy, allowing fans to touch the gleaming hardware.

Looking more like a genie in a Mummer's outfit than a football player, center Jason Kelce gave voice to every frustrated Philly fan with an impassioned and profane speech.

Until Sunday's 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots, the Eagles remained the only team in their division without a Super Bowl title.

