Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Fans return Eagles CB Sidney Jones' lost cellphone

The Associated Press | Friday, Feb. 9, 2018, 10:12 a.m.
In this May 12, 2017 photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones speaks with members of the media during NFL football rookie minicamp at the team's training facility in Philadelphia. A group of fans have helped return Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade, but not before taking a selfie. Jones was with several of his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, as they celebrated the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots when his phone reportedly fell out of his back pocket. A photo appeared on the player's verified Instagram page shortly afterward that showed several smiling fans with the caption, 'Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!' The fans promised to return it.
In this May 12, 2017 photo, Philadelphia Eagles' Sidney Jones speaks with members of the media during NFL football rookie minicamp at the team's training facility in Philadelphia. A group of fans have helped return Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade, but not before taking a selfie. Jones was with several of his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, as they celebrated the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots when his phone reportedly fell out of his back pocket. A photo appeared on the player's verified Instagram page shortly afterward that showed several smiling fans with the caption, 'Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!' The fans promised to return it.

Updated 11 hours ago

PHILADELPHIA — A group of fans have helped return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade — but not before taking a selfie.

Jones was with several of his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday as they celebrated the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots when his phone reportedly fell out of his back pocket.

A photo appeared on the player's verified Instagram page shortly afterward that showed several smiling fans with the caption, "Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!" The fans promised to return it.

Jones confirmed his cellphone was missing in a post on Twitter.

He later posted an image on Instagram of him among a group of fans saying he got his phone back with the hashtag "#RealLove."

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me