Fans return Eagles CB Sidney Jones' lost cellphone
Updated 11 hours ago
PHILADELPHIA — A group of fans have helped return Philadelphia Eagles rookie cornerback Sidney Jones' lost cellphone during the team's Super Bowl victory parade — but not before taking a selfie.
Amazing Eagles fans help CB Sidney Jones find his lost phone by taking selfies on his Instagram account during their #SuperBowl parade https://t.co/2S1szxplcp pic.twitter.com/BAsBSfLzxR— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2018
Jones was with several of his teammates in Philadelphia on Thursday as they celebrated the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the favored New England Patriots when his phone reportedly fell out of his back pocket.
I really lost my phone tho— Sidney Jones IV (@SidneyJonesIV) February 8, 2018
A photo appeared on the player's verified Instagram page shortly afterward that showed several smiling fans with the caption, "Guess who dropped their phone at the parade!" The fans promised to return it.
Jones confirmed his cellphone was missing in a post on Twitter.
He later posted an image on Instagram of him among a group of fans saying he got his phone back with the hashtag "#RealLove."