NFL

Man arrested in crash killing Colts LB charged in 2nd case

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018, 3:45 p.m.
Manuel Orrego-Savala, 37, a Guatemalan living illegally in the U.S. and charged in a drunken crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man, has been charged in an unrelated case.
Mykal McEldowney/AP
Updated 19 hours ago

LEBANON, Ind. — A Guatemalan living illegally in the U.S. and charged in a drunken crash that killed Indianapolis Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson and another man has been charged in an unrelated case.

Boone County Prosecutor Todd Meyer filed charges of perjury, forgery, identity deception and misdemeanor false informing Tuesday against 37-year-old Manuel Orrego-Savala. Meyer says Orrego-Savala gave police a false identity during his 2017 arrest and prosecution for misdemeanor driving without a license.

Orrego-Savala was charged last week in Marion County with two counts each of failing to remain at the scene of an accident and causing death while driving intoxicated stemming from the Feb. 4 crash that killed Jackson and Jackson's Uber driver, Jeffrey Monroe.

Court records do not list an attorney for Orrego-Savala in the Boone County case.

