James Harrison shows up to Brett Keisel's 'Shear Da Beard'
Updated 8 hours ago
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison apparently isn't afraid to show his face in Steelers country.
Harrison made a cameo Friday night at ex-teammate Brett Keisel's annual "Shear Da Beard" event.
Keisel, a former defensive lineman for the Steelers, hosted the event at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Marshall to raise proceeds for cancer programs at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. He welcomed his old pal to participate.
It was Harrison's first public appearance in the Steel City since the team released him in December. To the chagrin of many Pittsburgh faithful, Harrison joined forces with the Steelers arch nemesis, the New England Patriots
Now infamous, both in the locker room and throughout town, Harrison easily qualifies as one of the Steelers' all-time greats.
He went to the Super Bowl three times as a Steeler, winning twice including Super Bowl XLIII where he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Affectionately referred to as "Debo," a bullish character form the movie "Friday," Harrison was a bully on the field recording 80 1/2 sacks as a Steeler and receiving honors as the AP Defensive Player of the year in 2008.