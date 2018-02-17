Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

James Harrison shows up to Brett Keisel's 'Shear Da Beard'

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018, 2:54 p.m.
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison clips some of former Steelers teammate Brett Keisel's beard during the 'Shear Da Beard' charity event at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Marshall on Friday Feb. 16, 2018.
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison clips some of former Steelers teammate Brett Keisel's beard during the 'Shear Da Beard' charity event at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Marshall on Friday Feb. 16, 2018.
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison clips some of former Steelers teammate Brett Keisel's beard during the 'Shear Da Beard' charity event at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Marshall on Friday Feb. 16, 2018.
Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC
New England Patriots linebacker James Harrison clips some of former Steelers teammate Brett Keisel's beard during the 'Shear Da Beard' charity event at Jergel’s Rhythm Grille in Marshall on Friday Feb. 16, 2018.

Updated 8 hours ago

Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker James Harrison apparently isn't afraid to show his face in Steelers country.

Harrison made a cameo Friday night at ex-teammate Brett Keisel's annual "Shear Da Beard" event.

Keisel, a former defensive lineman for the Steelers, hosted the event at Jergel's Rhythm Grille in Marshall to raise proceeds for cancer programs at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC. He welcomed his old pal to participate.

It was Harrison's first public appearance in the Steel City since the team released him in December. To the chagrin of many Pittsburgh faithful, Harrison joined forces with the Steelers arch nemesis, the New England Patriots

Shear Da Beard to support my bro @brett_keisel_

A post shared by James Harrison (@jhharrison92) on

Now infamous, both in the locker room and throughout town, Harrison easily qualifies as one of the Steelers' all-time greats.

He went to the Super Bowl three times as a Steeler, winning twice including Super Bowl XLIII where he returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown. Affectionately referred to as "Debo," a bullish character form the movie "Friday," Harrison was a bully on the field recording 80 1/2 sacks as a Steeler and receiving honors as the AP Defensive Player of the year in 2008.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me