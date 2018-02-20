Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Ex-NFL player Rae Carruth apologizes for role in shooting death

The Associated Press | Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2018, 12:09 p.m.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Carolina Panthers receiver Rae Carruth, right, listens to testimony with attorney Chris Fialko, left, during Carruth's murder trial in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Jan. 8, 2001. Carruth is charged with arranging the fatal shooting of Cherica Adams on Nov. 16, 1999. (AP Photo/Jeff Siner, Pool)

Former NFL player Rae Carruth has apologized for his role in the shooting death of Cherica Adams in 2001 and the permanent disability suffered by his then-unborn son, Chancellor Adams, as a result.

Carruth is serving 18 to 24 years in prison after being found guilty of conspiracy to commit murder and two other charges. He could be released Oct. 22 from Sampson Correctional Institution in Clinton, North Carolina.

In a 15-page hand-written letter and ensuing phone call to WBTV in Charlotte, Carruth apologized to Adams' mother, Saundra Adams, for the “senseless act that led to the death of your daughter and the permanent physical difficulties that Chancellor has to suffer through.”

Carruth also said he'd like custody of Chancellor one day. However, Adams told WBTV that won't happen.

