Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Police: Jets player was drunk, caused wrong-way tunnel crash

The Associated Press | Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, 2:03 p.m.
New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue (49) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.
Adrian Kraus/AP
New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue (49) before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

Updated 12 hours ago

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Police say New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in Weehawken.

Port Authority police say an officer saw Donahue drive his car around traffic cones and enter the tunnel. Donahue soon collided with the bus that had 15 people on board.

Four bus passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Donahue and a passenger apparently were not injured.

Donahue was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets last year and played in four games before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

He's charged with drunken driving. It's not known if he has an attorney. A Jets spokesman says the team will not comment because it's a pending legal matter.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me