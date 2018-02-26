Police: Jets player was drunk, caused wrong-way tunnel crash

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Police say New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the Lincoln Tunnel and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four people.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. Monday in Weehawken.

Port Authority police say an officer saw Donahue drive his car around traffic cones and enter the tunnel. Donahue soon collided with the bus that had 15 people on board.

Four bus passengers were treated at a hospital for minor injuries. Donahue and a passenger apparently were not injured.

Donahue was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets last year and played in four games before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.

He's charged with drunken driving. It's not known if he has an attorney. A Jets spokesman says the team will not comment because it's a pending legal matter.