Geneva, Valley product David Girardi joins Kansas City Chiefs

There have been many stops along David Girardi's road to the NFL. Valley and Seton Hill are just two of them.

Finally, Girardi reached the highest level of football this year when he was hired as an offensive quality control coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Girardi's journey began at Valley before he transferred to St. Petersburg (Fla.) Catholic High School after ninth grade. His father, Frank, was an assistant at St. Petersburg.

From there, he matriculated to Geneva College, where he put together one of the finest playing careers of any quarterback in the history of the Beaver Falls school.

He arrived in 2007, became the starting quarterback a year later and by the end of his senior season, Girardi had thrown for 5,997 yards and 37 touchdowns in 30 starts.

He led the team to the 2009 National Christian College Athletic Association championship and was named a two-time NCCAA All-American. After graduation, he spent one more season at Geneva as an assistant coach.

“David was a very special quarterback when he was here,” Geneva coach Geno DeMarco said. “I could see that he was a student of the game, and we spent a lot of time watching practice and game film. We won the NCCAA National Championship with his leadership.

“As a coach, he was tremendous at preparing our quarterbacks, and we were one of the top offenses in the conference during his time on staff.”

From Geneva, he spent two seasons as a graduate assistant at Seton Hill and three years on the staff at Northwestern of the Big Ten.

Last year, he was the quarterbacks coach at Lafayette College.

Girardi's move to Kansas City is another example of Geneva's intriguing connection to Kansas and Kansas City:

• In 2002, former Geneva assistant football coach Mark Mangino was named head coach at the University of Kansas.

• Three years later, the Chiefs signed former Geneva football player Kris Griffin as an undrafted free agent linebacker.

• In 2013, Geneva pitcher Mike Jeffreys signed a contract with the Royals to play in their minor league farm system.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.