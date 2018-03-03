Lamar Jackson: It's 'absolutely' disrespectful that NFL teams want him at wideout

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In case you haven't heard, there's a mild storm brewing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and it has to do with NFL teams suggesting Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson play wide receiver.

Louisville QB Lamar Jackson: "I'm strictly a QB. If someone says I should be a WR, I'm not going to that team.' — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 2, 2018

Lamar Jackson threw for 9043 yards and 69 touchdowns in three years in college. He ran for another 4132 yards and 50 touchdowns. He caught ZERO passes for ZERO yards. He's a quarterback not a wide receiver!! pic.twitter.com/BtGMC6o6qF — 360°FantasyFootball (@360FFB) March 2, 2018

In attempt to squelch talk of him considering playing a different position, Jackson on Saturday refused to participate in the ever-popular 40-yard dash.

He did participate in all of the quarterback throwing drills, but opted out of participating in the sprint.

According to MSN News , Jackson said it was "absolutely" disrepectful that teams want him as a receiver.

"I didn't want to show it out here. They've been talking about receiver and stuff like that, so I didn't feel I should do it," Jackson said to reporters. "At first I was going to run as a quarterback, but then they said wide receiver, and I had to let them know I was just going to throw today."

"I thought I did a good job at QB!" pic.twitter.com/drGIwZx6pO — Football Is Life (@FootbaIl_Tweets) March 2, 2018

LaMar Jackson being asked to work out as a wide receiver at the NFL Combine. I'd say: "No thank you. Why isn't Josh Allen working out with the tight ends? I'm good." — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 2, 2018

Put Lamar Jackson on UCLA or USC & I bet he would've won a national championship. Put those QBs on Louisville .... and you know the rest — Deion Sanders Jr (@DeionSandersJr) March 2, 2018

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble seems to have a hunch as to why this is a "consideration." We'll have to read between the lines here.

Why is it even a consideration of Lamar Jackson playing WR, somebody enlighten me and watch what you say — Xavier Grimble (@justfollowZae23) March 3, 2018

Perhaps Jackson's stance has hurt him, or perhaps being steadfast will show that only a team that wants him where HE feels he can best contribute will be the right fit.

Lamar Jackson made a mistake by making a public statement that he won't switch positions. The NFL has a way of squeezing you out even if you're talented. He should keep all of his options open. — Mankin The Creator (@MankinCreates) March 3, 2018

Despite sitting out of the 40-yard dash at the combine, Jackson said he'd run it at Louisville's pro day on March 29, MSN reported.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.