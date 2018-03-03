Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Lamar Jackson: It's 'absolutely' disrespectful that NFL teams want him at wideout

Samson X Horne
Samson X Horne | Saturday, March 3, 2018, 2:57 p.m.
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) avoids the tackle of Florida State Seminoles linebacker Dontavious Jackson (5) during the second quarter at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Sept. 17, 2016 in Louisville, Ky. (Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)
USA Today Sports
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) avoids the tackle of Florida State Seminoles linebacker Dontavious Jackson (5) during the second quarter at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium Sept. 17, 2016 in Louisville, Ky. (Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports)

Updated 12 hours ago

In case you haven't heard, there's a mild storm brewing at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis and it has to do with NFL teams suggesting Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson play wide receiver.

In attempt to squelch talk of him considering playing a different position, Jackson on Saturday refused to participate in the ever-popular 40-yard dash.

He did participate in all of the quarterback throwing drills, but opted out of participating in the sprint.

According to MSN News , Jackson said it was "absolutely" disrepectful that teams want him as a receiver.

"I didn't want to show it out here. They've been talking about receiver and stuff like that, so I didn't feel I should do it," Jackson said to reporters. "At first I was going to run as a quarterback, but then they said wide receiver, and I had to let them know I was just going to throw today."

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble seems to have a hunch as to why this is a "consideration." We'll have to read between the lines here.

Perhaps Jackson's stance has hurt him, or perhaps being steadfast will show that only a team that wants him where HE feels he can best contribute will be the right fit.

Despite sitting out of the 40-yard dash at the combine, Jackson said he'd run it at Louisville's pro day on March 29, MSN reported.

Samson X Horne is a digital producer for Trib Total Media. Follow him on Twitter @spinal_tapp.

