NFL

Police search for Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith in domestic abuse case

The Associated Press | Monday, March 5, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger grabs his foot after being sacked by Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2015, at Heinz Field.
Philip G. Pavely | Trib Total Media
Updated 6 hours ago

SAN FRANCISCO — Police were searching for suspended Oakland Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith, who authorities said Sunday is suspected of domestic violence.

Someone called 911 to report a domestic violence incident at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, a San Francisco police spokesman said. He added Smith fled the San Francisco home before officers arrived.

Sgt. Michael Andraychak said the victim's injuries were not life-threatening. Andraychak said investigators are asking for the public's help finding him.

The troubled linebacker has been arrested several times on charges of drunken driving, vandalism and illegal possession of assault rifles among other charges since the San Francisco 49ers drafted him in 2011 in the first round. The 49ers released him 2015 after he was arrested and charged with his third drunken driving in four years.

The Raiders signed him in 2015 and he played nine games for them until the NFL suspended him for substance abuse violations. The 28-year-old's application to the NFL commissioner for reinstatement was initially denied in 2016 and is still pending.

