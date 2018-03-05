Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
NFL

Ex-Pitt cornerback Avonte Maddox runs a 4.39 40 at NFL Combine

Jerry DiPaola
Jerry DiPaola | Monday, March 5, 2018, 1:15 p.m.
Pitt's Avonte Maddox defends on a pass intended for Miami's Ammon Richards in the third quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Heinz Field.
Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review
Pitt's Avonte Maddox defends on a pass intended for Miami's Ammon Richards in the third quarter Friday, Nov. 24, 2017, at Heinz Field.

Updated 3 hours ago

Former Pitt cornerback Avonte Maddox started his journey toward the NFL on Monday when he ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

It was the seventh-fastest time among cornerbacks and .7 of a second off the top performers at that position, LSU's Donte Jackson, Tulane's Parry Nickerson and Ohio State's Denzel Ward.

Maddox, chosen to the 2017 All-ACC third team, also did 13 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press, only one fewer than Alabama's Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was projected to be chosen fourth overall by the Cleveland Browns in ESPN analyst Mel Kiper's most recent mock draft.

Maddox, 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, started four years at Pitt, recording eight interceptions in 46 games (38 starts). He also had seven sacks, including two in his final game -- the 24-14 upset of Miami.

He had an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown against Youngstown State in 2015.

Jerry DiPaola is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at jdipaola@tribweb.com or via Twitter @JDiPaola_Trib.

