Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
NFL

Dolphins cut ex-Steeler Lawrence Timmons; Ndamukong Suh likely gone, too

Sun Sentinel | Monday, March 12, 2018, 8:42 p.m.
The Dolphins cut linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Monday.
The Dolphins cut linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Monday.

Updated 9 hours ago

The Miami Dolphins released former Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Monday, making a move that has been expected all offseason.

The team also is planning to release Ndamukong Suh this week, according to a league source. The move will clear $17 million in cap space by cutting the veteran defensive tackle who has been named to five Pro Bowls.

Timmons, who had 85 tackles and three pass deflections in 14 games last season, initially had his $5,475,000 salary for 2018 guaranteed. But when the 11-year veteran skipped out on the team for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers last year and was subsequently suspended, he voided the terms of the contract, which allowed Miami to release him without penalty.

Suh, who had 48 tackles, 4 12 sacks and two forced fumbles last season while playing on an injured knee for the final two months of the season, will have earned $60 million in the three years he has played for the Dolphins.

According to a league source, Miami also is expected to release tight end Julius Thomas before Wednesday's 4 p.m. start of free agency.

Cutting Timmons and Thomas, two underperforming veterans added last year, will clear nearly $12.1 million in cap space.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me