Dolphins cut ex-Steeler Lawrence Timmons; Ndamukong Suh likely gone, too

The Miami Dolphins released former Steelers linebacker Lawrence Timmons on Monday, making a move that has been expected all offseason.

The team also is planning to release Ndamukong Suh this week, according to a league source. The move will clear $17 million in cap space by cutting the veteran defensive tackle who has been named to five Pro Bowls.

Timmons, who had 85 tackles and three pass deflections in 14 games last season, initially had his $5,475,000 salary for 2018 guaranteed. But when the 11-year veteran skipped out on the team for the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers last year and was subsequently suspended, he voided the terms of the contract, which allowed Miami to release him without penalty.

Suh, who had 48 tackles, 4 1⁄ 2 sacks and two forced fumbles last season while playing on an injured knee for the final two months of the season, will have earned $60 million in the three years he has played for the Dolphins.

According to a league source, Miami also is expected to release tight end Julius Thomas before Wednesday's 4 p.m. start of free agency.

Cutting Timmons and Thomas, two underperforming veterans added last year, will clear nearly $12.1 million in cap space.